Beloved '90s Movie Returns to Theaters Next Week

Next week the acclaimed 1992 animated film Porco Rosso will be playing in select theaters around the U.S. The screenings are organized by Fathom Events as part of Studio Ghibli Fest. Tickets are on sale now, and both new fans and existing ones will want to catch this movie on the big screen while they can.

Fathom Events is hosting screenings of Porco Rosso with English-language voice-over on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 4 p.m. ET, and screenings with the original Japanese voice-over with English subtitles on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. ET. Fathom has organized screenings of Studio Ghibli films in the U.S. before but this one is particularly special – it is part of Studio Ghibli Fest 2023 and it marks the 15th anniversary of GKIDS as the producer and distributor of these films. There are also tickets available for screenings of the 2013 film The Wind Rises on Monday, Aug. 21 and Wednesday, Aug. 23 available on GhibliFest.com or FathomEvents.com.

Porco Rosso is an adventure-fantasy story about an Italian fighter pilot and World War I veteran now working as a bounty hunter. A magical curse leaves him stuck with the head of a pig. Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki wrote and directed the film, adapting it from a water color manga he had published in 1989. It is one of Miyazaki's most beloved films.

Miyazaki also wrote and directed The Wind Rises, again adapting it from a graphic novel he had published years earlier. It is a historical drama giving a fictionalized biography of Jiro Horikoshi, the designer of the the fighter jets used by Japan in World War II. It was a bit more topical than the stories Miyazaki and Ghibli are known for, but it is still praised by critics around the world.

Fathom Events has found a passionate audience over the last few years as it brings acclaimed movies back to theaters for special screenings and anniversaries. Its annual Ghibli screenings are particularly popular as these films thrive on the big screen. Fathom is co-owned by AMC Entertainment, Cinemark Holdings and Regal Cinemas, so chances are good that your local theater will be hosting this event.

Fans who prefer the English voice-over can catch Porco Rosso at participating theaters on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 4 p.m. and The Wind Rises on Monday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. Those that prefer the Japanese-language version with English subtitles can catch Porco Rosso on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. and The Wind Rises on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. You can find more information on the Ghibli Fest website.