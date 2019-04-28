‘Avengers: Endgame’ Moviegoer Reportedly Hospitalized for Uncontrollable Crying

Avengers: Endgame is taking an emotional toll on fans, to the point where one woman was reportedly hospitalized for uncontrollable crying after it was over.

The new Avengers film wraps up 11 years and 22 movies’ worth of story in a franchise that already held a lot of meaning to a lot of people before it was adapted for the screen. Accordingly, fans have reported strong emotional reactions to the finale, but none more so than a 21-year-old woman in China, who was taken to the emergency room according to ChinaNews.com.

The young lady reportedly found herself sobbing uncontrollably after the film was over. She said that she felt short of breath, and her hands and feet went numb. The doctor who treated her in the emergency room told reporters that she was suffering from hyperventilation.

The woman was given oxygen and allowed to relax until her symptoms abated. Avengers: Endgame opened in China on Saturday, adding to the already record-shattering box office profit of the movie around the world. It is currently on track to clear a billion dollars in its opening weekend, overtaking the previous record by a longshot.

According to Marvel Studios, Avengers: Endgame marks the end of the “Infinity Saga,” the new name given to all of the franchise’s films so far. This goes all the way back to The Incredible Hulk and Iron Man in 2008, and encompasses everything up until now, including offshoots like Ant-Man and The Wasp and Captain Marvel.

The Infinity Saga has been broken up into three phases, and while this story stands on its own, there will be more. Technically, Spider-Man: Far From Home will be the last Phase 3 film in the franchise, and after that it will begin treading new territory.

For a 21-year-old woman, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a consistent part of her life since she was 9 or 10 years old, so it is no surprise that she got emotional. She is not the only one, either, as fans flock to social media sharing their emotional reactions. Even Chris Evans, who played Captain America, told The Hollywood Reporter that he cried “like six times” while watching the movie.

Still, the end also marks a fresh beginning for the global cinema juggernaut. Marvel has plans for Phase 4 — some concrete and some only rumors, and they will likely be unveiling more now that the Infinty Saga is at a close.



Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.