‘Aquaman’ Star Jason Momoa Says He Would Remake ‘Twins’ With ‘Game of Thrones’ Co-Star Peter Dinklage

Game of Thrones stars Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage could be reuniting for a unique comedy, if there were any Hollywood executives listening to his panel at Celebrity Fan Fest in San Antonio Saturday.

During the Q&A session, a fan surprisingly asked the Aquaman star if he would make a Twins remake with Dinklage.

“F—in’ tell me where to sign!” Momoa happily replied. “Absolutely. That’d be amazing. I love that movie.”

Moderator Clare Kramer chimed in, “Twitter, make that happen!”

The original Twins was released in 1988 and starred Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger as twins who were separated for a genetic experiment and reunite later in life. It was directed by Ghostbusters‘ Ivan Reitman, who later directed DeVito and Schwarzenegger again in 1994’s Junior.

There have been talks of a Twins sequel for years, with Eddie Murphy joining DeVito and Schwarzenegger as a long-lost brother. The project was first announced in 2012, with Josh Gad and Ryan Dixon hired to write the script. In 2018, when Schwarzenegger said Murphy had officially signed on to the film, dubbed Triplets.

In March 2019, DeVito told Jonathan Ross the script for Triplets is still not finished.

“Everybody would be up for it. The main thing is you have to have a screenplay. We’re looking. We’re figuring it out,” DeVito told Ross, reports The Daily Mail.

“…I mean one of the ideas that was floated around was Eddie Murphy. So it would be Arnold and Eddie and I. He’s a fun guy,” DeVito continued. “We’re talking about doing Triplets. If you remember Twins there was a cocktail, we mixed it together and then you wound up with these two gene pools, Arnold and I. It was a strange little movie. We figured you could probably have another portion of that cocktail turn into somebody else.”

Fans on Twitter loved the idea Momoa came up with, One fan even Photoshopped a poster for a Dinklage-Momoa remake.

While chances a Twins sequel or remake will happen any time soon are still slim, you can see Mamoa on the big screen in Dune on Nov. 20, 2020 and the Aquaman sequel on Dec. 16, 2020. Momoa starred in the first season of Game of Thrones as Khal Drogo and does have some experience playing a character previously played by Schwarzenegger. In 2011, he starred as the title character in Conan the Barbarian, just as Schwarzenegger did in 1982.

As for Dinklage, his Tyrion Lannister was among the characters who survived all eight seasons of Game of Thrones. He will next be heard in the voice cast for The Angry Birds Movie 2, which opens on Aug. 14.

