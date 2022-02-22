‘American Underdog’ Blu-Ray and DVD Set Provides Strong Mix of Football and Love (Review)

American Underdog is now available on Blu-ray and DVD after being released in theatres on Christmas Day. The film is a biopic on Pro Football Hall of Famer quarterback Kurt Warner and his unique journey to the NFL. However, American Underdog is more than just a football movie as it also tells the story of Warner’s love for his wife Brenda and how they became a family. The film is distributed by Lionsgate and produced by Kingdom Story Company along with Erwin Brothers Entertainment, which is known for making Christian-based movies.

Zachary Levi stars as Warner, who goes undrafted in the NFL after playing college football at Northern Iowa. Warner’s long journey to the NFL includes playing in the Arena Football League, NFL Europe and spending time working at a grocery store. And right by his side is the love of his life Brenda who is played by Anna Paquin. Warner’s love for Brenda helped him with his faith and values, which ultimately led to him becoming the starting quarterback for the St. Louis Rams and helping the team win the Super Bowl in 1999.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Along with the full-length film, the Blu-ray and DVD set of American Underdog includes various featurettes to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at how and why the film was made. Along with the interviews from the cast and crew, there is a 30-minute interview with Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Dick Vermeil who was Warner’s coach when they were with the Rams. In the film, Vermeil is played by Dennis Quaid, and this is the second time Vermeil is portrayed on the big screen. In 2006, Greg Kinnear played Vermeil in Invincible, which also starred Mark Walhberg.

Another great featurette is a profile on 10-year-old actor Hayden Zaller who plays, Zack Kurt and Brenda’s son Zack Warner. Zack is blind but is the one that keeps everything together in the film. Hayden is also blind, and the featurette shows how much of an impact he has made on the cast members as well as Kurt and Brenda Warner. Hayden is from Savannah, Georgia and American Underdog is his first acting role.

American Underdog has includes, love and faith. But the film is about redemption, and it’s something that everyone can relate to. Kurt Warner’s story is something known by football fans because it’s so unique. Now, everyone can learn about a man who is a class act on and off the field.