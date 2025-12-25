AMC Movie Theaters Open on Christmas Day? Hours, Explained

For years, going to the movie theaters on Christmas Day after opening presents and eating dinner has been a holiday tradition. Or for those who don’t engage in the commercialism of the holiday nor celebrate, going to the movies is a regular thing on that day, and this year, millions across the globe can flock to AMC Theatres, which will be open on Christmas Day, though theaters typically open a bit later in the day, after 1, for employees to enjoy their time with family.

This year, movie goers can enjoy hits like Zootopia 2, Wicked, and Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, alongside new films like Silent Night, Deadly Night. Check local listings for specific showtimes available.

In line with other major networks, AMC Networks offered holiday 24/7 programming for viewers to celebrate the most wonderful time of year with the return of the annual “Best Christmas Ever” event. It began on November 29 and will run through December 26.

With over 600 hours of holiday programming, AMC’s lineup has something for everyone, and is the exclusive broadcast cable home in December for modern-day beloved classics including Elf, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, The Polar Express, Four Christmases and Fred Claus.

The month-long festive programming also features classics including White Christmas, and for the first time on the network, The Wizard of Oz. The network also invited others to settle in for holiday themed nights on AMC.Viewers were also encouraged to stream a new holiday favorite with Jay Duplass’ charming feature The Baltimorons on Sundance Now and AMC+. Its sister streamer, ALLBLK, features the new film A Heart For Christmas, starring Nikiva Dionne, and for horror fans, Shudder (and AMC+) have all-new specials including Joe Bob’s Cold Cruel Christmas, The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Holiday of Horrors as well as new holiday episodes of The Creep Tapes and The Haunted Season.