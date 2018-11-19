All the Christmas Movies and New Debuts Showing During Hallmark’s 5-Day Thanksgiving Event

Christmas is coming early to Hallmark Channel, the network airing a five-night Thanksgiving movie event that will see Santa delivering presents early.

The movie event, kicking off Wednesday, Nov. 21 with the world premiere of new film Reunited at Christmas, will boast a handful of fan-favorite Hallmark holiday films. The Thanksgiving week event will also boast early Christmas presents for Hallmark movie lovers, as several of the network’s new offerings for the 2018 season will make their premieres, officially kicking off the Countdown to Christmas 2018 schedule.

Keep scrolling to see everything that Santa is delivering early the week of Thanksgiving.

Wednesday, Nov. 21

8 p.m. – Reunited at Christmas (World Premiere Original)

“Samantha Murphy’s beloved grandmother plots from beyond the grave to bring the family together for one more hometown Christmas, during which everyone is reminded of the importance of family, love and second chances. When Samantha’s boyfriend, Simon, proposes marriage and she accepts in front of her entire family, Simon is forced to play out an uncomfortable charade when Samantha admits she spoke too soon. “



10 p.m. – Christmas at Graceland

Thursday, Nov. 22

12 a.m. – Miss Christmas

2 a.m. – Love You Like Christmas

4 a.m. – A Cookie Cutter Christmas

6 a.m. – 12 Gifts of Christmas

8 a.m. – A December Bride

10 a.m. – The Christmas Cure

12 p.m. – Christmas Under Wraps

2 p.m. – A Wish for Christmas

4 p.m. – The Christmas Cottage

6 p.m. – Christmas at Pemberley Manor

8 p.m. – Christmas at the Palace (World Premiere Original)

“Katie, a former professional ice skater, is hired by the king of San Senova, Alexander, to help his daughter in a Christmas ice skating performance. As Katie spends time in the castle and with the king, she and Alex begin to develop feelings for each other and ultimately fall in love. But will the tradition-loving people of San Senova allow their king to make a foreigner their queen?”



10 p.m. – Road to Christmas

Friday, Nov. 23

12 a.m. – The Sweetest Christmas

2 a.m. – A Christmas Dream

4 a.m. – Christmas Cookies

6 a.m. – Christmas in Homestead

8 a.m. – Christmas Incorporated

10 a.m. – Let It Snow

12 p.m. – Christmas in Love

2 p.m. – Christmas Getaway

4 p.m. – A Gift to Remember

6 p.m. – Reunited at Christmas

8 p.m. – Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe (World Premiere Original)

“Darcy has always worked hard to prove herself and be successful on her own terms, even choosing to start her own company, rather than work with her father. Returning to her hometown for Christmas, Darcy reconnects with an old rival, restaurant owner Luke, and they are forced to plan a charity event together. As Darcy spends time with her family and Luke, she starts to realize what matters most in life and sets out to mend her relationship with her father, and possibly fall in love. Based on the book of the same title by Melissa de la Cruz.”

10 p.m. – Christmas in Evergreen – Letters to Santa

Saturday, Nov. 24

12 a.m. – My Christmas Dream

2 a.m. – My Christmas Love

4 a.m. – Snow Bride

6 a.m. – Crown for Christmas

8 a.m. – The Mistletoe Inn

10 a.m. – Christmas Connection

12 p.m. – Marry Me at Christmas

2 p.m. – Finding Santa

4 p.m. – Christmas in Evergreen – Letters to Santa

6 p.m. – Christmas at Graceland

8 p.m. – Christmas Everlasting (Hallmark Hall of Fame World Premiere)

“Lucy gets the best Christmas news ever when she learns she’s made partner at her law firm. However, when her sister with special needs, Alice, passes away, Lucy must return home to learn the terms of her sister’s eccentric will.”



10 p.m. – Christmas at the Palace

Sunday, Nov. 25

12 a.m. – Christmas at Holly Lodge

2 a.m. – A Very Merry Mix-Up

4 a.m. – A Wish for Christmas

6 a.m. – Christmas at Cartwright’s

8 a.m. – Sharing Christmas

10 a.m. – Christmas at Pemberley Manor

12 p.m. – Christmas Everlasting

2 p.m. – Reunited at Christmas

4 p.m. – Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe

6 p.m. – Switched for Christmas

8 p.m. – A Shoe Addict’s Christmas (World Premiere Original)

“As Christmas approaches, Noelle is at a crossroads in her life when it seems that love, a connection with her father, and her dream career are out of reach. When she stays late at her job in a department store on a snowy Christmas Eve, she accidentally gets locked in after closing. She isn’t too concerned about the prospect of spending the night in the store… until a quirky woman appears out of nowhere in the shoe department and tells Noelle that she’s her guardian angel. Soon, Noelle finds herself revisiting Christmases past, present, and future as she must work with her new neighbor, a handsome, Christmas-loving firefighter, to plan the annual Christmas Charity Gala. Will visiting the holidays of yesterday and tomorrow help Noelle take new chances and discover the true spirit of Christmas? And in realizing that the only thing standing in her way of leading a fulfilling life is herself, will the love she has longed for all her life be the best surprise gift of all?”



10 p.m. – Christmas Under Wraps

Most-Anticipated Hallmark Christmas Movies 2018 – ‘Mingle All the Way’

Starring – Jen Lilley, Brant Daugherty, and Lindsay Wagner

Premiere Date – Sunday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET



“‘Mingle All the Way’ is a new networking app designed to pair busy professionals together for upcoming events, without long-term romance. Molly, founder of the app, is determined to prove to her family that it is a success. Therefore, she joins the app, and meets another busy professional, Jeff. When Molly and Jeff are matched, they are both horrified to realize they’ve already had not one, but two disastrous previous encounters. Nevertheless, they agree to stay matched for all their respective upcoming holiday engagements. As the pair gets closer, perhaps their business arrangement might turn into something more this holiday season.”

Most-Anticipated Hallmark Christmas Movies 2018 – ‘Entertaining Christmas’

Starring – Jodie Sweetin and Brendan Fehr

Premiere Date – Saturday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. ET



“Claire is a cookbook author, crafting expert, and television personality whose name is synonymous with perfection. As she contemplates retirement, her daughter Candace (Jodie Sweetin) is poised to become the new face of the Livingston brand. The only trouble is, Kara can’t cook. Or sew. Or do any of the signature things her mother is known for. When a young girl posts a video online requesting Claire help welcome her deployed father home for Christmas, Candace is sent in her place in an effort to prove herself a worthy successor to the board of directors and win the job. As Candace does her best to make a good impression, she gets more than she bargained for.”

Most-Anticipated Hallmark Christmas Movies 2018 – ‘A Gingerbread Romance’

Starring – Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Duane Henry

Premiere Date – Sunday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. ET



“With Christmas just weeks away, the architecture firm Taylor works for enters her in a contest in which the teams will design and build life sized gingerbread houses. After the contest, Taylor will likely be getting a promotion to a position in another city. The firm teams her up with Annabelle, a renowned French pastry chef with whom Taylor instantly locks horns. When Annabelle backs out, Taylor stumbles into a local bakery and meets Adam, a baker and single dad. In an act of desperation, Taylor convinces Adam to partner with her for the contest, arguing that winning would give the bakery and his designs much needed exposure. For years Taylor has been resistant to call anywhere ‘home’ for fear it will only be temporary. But the time she spends with Adam and his daughter Brook in their cozy home, decorating for Christmas, and exploring Philadelphia at Christmas, fills her with a longing for a place to call home.”