New Alien: Covenant “My Face” Clip Released

When a movie in the Alien franchise releases a clip before the premiere that is labeled “My Face,” you pretty much expect to see something horrific.

After all, this is the franchise that introduced the Facehugger xenomorph to the world, with all its subsequent chest-bursting glory to follow after.

The latest Alien: Covenant clip from 20th Century Fox shows that director Ridley Scott is retreading the same territory of the 1979 original. Whether it terrifies and satisfies on a similar level remains to be seen, but Scott is not afraid of bringing back old threats with a new, modern aesthetic.

In the clip, actors Demián Bichir and Uli Latukefu play a couple of armed special forces members from the Covenant. They seem to discover a base of operations used by David (Michael Fassbender’s Prometheus character) for researching on the black goo created by the Engineers.

A facehugger crawls around and ends up getting pretty intimate with Bichir before Latukefu can make the safe. Because of the face hugger’s acidic features—like all xenomorphs have—the removal ends up burning the flesh on Bichir’s character’s face. But that seems to be the least of their worries, judging by how the clip ends.

Alien: Covenant hits theaters next Friday, May 19.

In Alien: Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, the crew of the colony ship Covenant discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world — whose sole inhabitant is the “synthetic” David, survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition.

Alien: Covenant stars Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England and Benjamin Rigby.

