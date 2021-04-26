Actress Reportedly Arrested for Brother's Murder

✖

Indian actress Shanaya Katwe was reportedly arrested in connection with the grizzly murder of her brother, 32-year-old actor Rakesh Katwe. His decapitated head was found in a forest, with the rest of his body parts found alongside a road and other parts of Hubballi, a town in the state of Karnataka in southwest India. Police arrested four other suspects, one of whom was allegedly having an affair with Katwe.

Rakesh's head was found in the Devaragudihal forest and some of his body parts were found along Gadag Road, reports Express News Service. During the investigation, Dharwad police arrested Niyazahemed Katigar, 21; Tousif Channapur, 21; Altaf Mulla, 24; and Aman Giraniwale, 19. They also arrested three other suspects. Police discovered Katwe was in love with Katigar, and Rakesh allegedly did not approve of their relationship. Katigar allegedly planned to kill him.

Katwe visited Hhubballi to promote a new movie on April 9. That same day, the killing took place at her house. Police believe Rakesh was stranged to death. His body was later decapitated by Katigar and the other suspects, who then split up the body before dumping pieces around the city. Katwe was then arrested on April 22.

Katwe is a former model. She turned to acting in 2018 with Idam Premam Jeevanam, produced in the Kannada language, reports Times of India. She recently made the adult comedy Ondu Ghanteya Kathe. According to her Instagram page, she was Miss Karnataka and competed in the Miss India Elegant 2017 pageant.