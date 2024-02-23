Actress Dies of Cardiac Arrest: Kavita Chaudhary's Nephew Confirms Her Passing

Kavita Chaudhary, a favorite actress best known for her role as IPS officer Kalyani Singh in the Doordarshan (DD) serial Udaan from 1989 through 1991, has died. According to the Hindustan Times, Chaudhary died at the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest on Thursday night.

"She passed away following a cardiac arrest last night around 8.30 pm in Amritsar at the hospital. She was admitted a few days ago due to low blood pressure. Her condition became critical later," Chaudhary's nephew Ajay Sayal said. Hindustan adds that Chaudhary was given the last rites early on Friday morning local time.

‘Udaan’ inspired many school going girls like me to dream big, follow their dreams & soar high.



I owe a huge part of who I am today to ‘Kalyani Singh’ who was not only spirited, brave & hard working but was also vulnerable



Adiós #Kavitachaudhary Ma'am!



Chaudhary's role in Udaan stands firm as a series that was very progressive for women's empowerment. She also wrote and directed the serial on top of her acting role, taking inspiration from the life of her elder sister, police officer Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya. She also produced later shows on Doordarshan, including Your Honour and IPS Diaries.

Several fans and former co-stars reacted to the news with tributes to Chaudhary. Amit Behl, a former colleague, was one of the many to honor her on X (formerly Twitter). Many fans also chimed in, sharing just how much the actress was a big part of their childhood. Rest in peace.