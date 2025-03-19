4 Best Movies Paramount+ Just Added for March 2025

With Paramount+ adding so many movies every month, it can be hard to figure out what’s worth watching.

Here are the four best movies added to Paramount+ this month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There Will Be Blood

This adaptation of Upton Sinclair’s 1927 novel Oil! is widely considered to be one of the greatest films ever made. In the film, silver miner Daniel Plainview (played by Daniel Day-Lewis) seeks to become an oil tycoon and will stop at nothing to make as much money as he possibly can.

Mulholland Drive

Earlier this year, legendary director David Lynch passed away at 78 years old. If you’ve never seen one of his movies, which are known for their uniquely strange and surrealist style, it’s hard to go wrong with this neo-noir mystery horror flick starring Naomi Watts.

Pulp Fiction

The briefcase. The diner. The adrenaline shot. The katana. Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 crime flick is one of his best works. You know this movie, you probably love it. Why not watch it again?

Edge of Tomorrow

With Mission: Impossible‘s final chapter out later this year, why not take a look at one of Tom Cruise’s other works? This sci-fi thriller stars Cruise as a soldier in an alien war who discovers that he is stuck in a time loop, as each time he is killed by the aliens he wakes up in the previous day.