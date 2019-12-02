‘2 Fast 2 Furious’ Scene Starring Paul Walker Gets Roasted After It Resurfaces

Fast & Furious fans are roasting the late Paul Walker after a clip from the franchise’s second film, 2 Fast 2 Furious, resurfaced on social media recently. In the clip, Walker, as Brian O’Conner, walks out of a building with Tyrese Gibson, as Roman Pearce. The two banter back and forth before getting into a car, but Twitter was interested in Walker’s final line in the clip.

Bruh when Paul Walker said “cuh” 😭 shit still has me weak as hell lol

“Bruh when Paul Walker said ‘cuh,’” one Twitter user wrote alongside a clip of the scene, adding a crying emoji. “S— still has me weak as hell lol.”

“I heard this took 18 takes cuz the whole crew was rolling laughing,” someone responded with several laughing emojis.

“My thing throughout this movie is the several times I thought ‘and that’s the take they went with …’, but this explains a lot,” another user wrote. “It was just weird how they tried to make him sound more street in this one.”

“I feel like they zoomed in and cut afterwards because I can GUARANTEE Tyrese busted out laughing after he said it,” someone else said.

“I love how they zoomed in on his face when he said ‘cuhh,’” one person wrote.

“My favorite white boy,” another said.

The six-year anniversary of Walker’s sudden death came on Saturday, with fans and co-stars alike taking to social media to pay tribute to the actor. Gibson himself had a lot to say about the egos at play in the present-day Fast franchise, but said that Walker is a sacred topic between all of the cast members.

“Today 6 years ago I got the worst phone call I’ve ever gotten in my life…..” Gibson wrote on Instagram on Saturday. “I guess that’s why I’ve slept the day away cause I just want this particular day to go away……”

“today I choose to remember your hugs, today I choose to remember your smile, today I choose to remember the distinct sound of your laugh,” he continued. “today I choose to remember that we shared too many stories of how we loved our daughters… Today I choose to tell you that we thought about you everyday on the set of Fast9 and when we were tired YOU pulled us UP….. Nothing is or will ever be the same without you……. REST IN HEAVEN P!!!! Thank you for coming to our planet and creating the shift!!!!!!!!”

Fast & Furious 9 is due in theaters on May 22, 2020.