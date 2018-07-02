The Lazy Girl’s Guide to Meal Prep

(Photo: Fit Foodie Finds)

This post was written by Chef Laura Lea Goldberg of LL Balanced.

Most people love the idea of enjoying home-cooked, healthy meals throughout the week, especially this time of year. However, almost as many people are intimidated by the prep that has to happen before we even roll up our sleeves to get cooking.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Never fear! There are a few tips and tricks I’ve learned as a busy entrepreneur and home-cook that make all of the prep work — shopping, chopping and cleaning up — a total breeze. Okay, maybe not a total breeze, but easy enough to make the process enjoyable and sustainable!

First, you must set yourself up for success with a properly stocked pantry and fridge. Taking the time to invest in cooking and storage staples will eliminate the majority of your cooking anxiety!

Shopping

Before stepping foot out the door, pick the recipes you want to make. Then, create a grocery list for whatever you don’t have. Take the time to actually scan your pantry and fridge to make sure you’re not missing anything or duplicating. It’s worth the few extra minutes!

Focus on big batch cooking: a good formula for this is one batch grains, one batch protein (can be beans, chicken, tempeh), one batch roasted vegetables and one dressing or sauce.

Write your grocery list items in the order in which they appear in the store. It takes a little work up front to mentally map out your store, but it makes the process more efficient

Whenever possible, shop during off-hours. This means you’re not contending with a crowd, plus, the store is less likely to be out of something important

Treat yourself to a cute grocery tote. It might sound silly, but having an attractive reusable bag makes it seem more like fun-shopping than duty-shopping! I’m also proud to be contributing to a more sustainable environment.

Chopping

As soon as you get home from the grocery, put away perishables like meat or dairy, but leave out any produce you need for your recipes. Make a rule that before you can put produce into the fridge, it has to be sliced/diced/chopped per the recipe. This will make such a difference when you go to cook.

Take a look at your recipes and write down a timeline for making them — start with what takes the longest, which could include soaking or chilling, as well as cook time

When you are actually ready to start making a recipe, read the recipe top to tail. If anything still needs to be chopped, go ahead and do it first, even if the recipes doesn’t list “one cup diced onion” until the very end.

Pre-mix any spices in a recipe. For example, if ingredients include amounts of onion powder, garlic powder, oregano, dried basil, salt and pepper, combine those in a small bowl and set aside. Then you can just dump them all in at the appropriate time.

Don’t be ashamed to go for pre-chopped veggies! Trader Joe’s has an amazing pre-prepped and packaged veggie section, and there’s nothing wrong with taking advantage. I do recommend checking to make sure the quality looks good, and I also suggest recycling the bags. Otherwise, go forth and shortcut!

Assembly and Clean-up