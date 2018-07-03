Why Staying Hydrated Helps You Lose Weight

Ever since you were young, countless sources have attempted to convey the importance of staying hydrated. You know that water can supposedly help clear your skin, boost your immune system, and give you energy. However, did you know that water can also be a powerful weapon in the weight loss battle?

How Hydration Aids Weight Loss Goals

When you drink the proper amount of water each day, a few amazing things will start to happen inside your body, and they all help you maintain a healthy weight.

The water will speed up your metabolism. The more hydrated you are, the better your body becomes at burning fat. Studies have found that drinking about 17 ounces of water each day can increase your metabolic rate by up to 30 percent, which makes a serious impact on your overall weight loss process.

You’ll experience fewer feelings of hunger. There are probably many times every day that you accidentally mistake your feelings of thirst for hunger pains. By filling your stomach with water, you’ll feel full for longer and cut down on the three o’clock munchies that usually hit you.

Your workouts will last longer. In order to function properly, your muscles need water. A muscle that’s lacking in hydration can cause you to feel weak and lethargic. On the other hand, fully-hydrated muscles can deliver more power and energy. Therefore, workouts that are fueled by hydration are more effective than those that are not.

Signs That You’re Actually Dehydrated

Feeling thirsty isn’t the only symptom of dehydration. In fact, a lack of water can wreak serious havoc on your body’s overall well-being. The first big symptom you’ll notice is probably a headache. In more severe cases, this may even translate into dizziness or lightheadedness. Your mouth will also feel dry and you may start to feel a bit drowsy.

In long cases of dehydration, your skin will begin to show signs that it’s parched. It will appear dry and cracked in places, and you may even notice that reacts differently when you pinch and pull it. Furthermore, your eyes will be affected by the lack of water. You might itch them, struggle to cry, and experience irritation.

DRINK MORE WATER: Try our Strawberry Kiwi Slimdown Water

You know those random cramps you get in your legs sometimes? Those can be caused by dehydration in your muscles. Too little water can also lead to exhaustion, fast heartbeats, trouble breathing, fever, even unexplained confusion.

Obviously, most people in common situations aren’t experiencing symptoms of severe dehydration, but as you can see, some of these signs aren’t always huge red flags. You might not immediately notice that your skin is dry or that you feel weirdly tired, but once you do, it’s important to take steps to restore your body’s water supply.

Foods That Can Boost Your Daily Water Intake

If you, like most people, struggle to gulp down eight glasses of water each day, there are sneaky ways you can increase your consumption of water without strapping a bottle to your hip.

Focus on consuming lots of fruit and water-laden vegetables, including cucumbers, celery, peaches, watermelon, and apples. It might not feel like those snacks are dripping with water, but in reality, their water content can deliver lots of nutrients and hydration straight to your body and brain.

On the other hand, there are some foods and drinks that actively work against your hydration level. Soda and caffeine are especially notorious for contributing to dehydration. So, if you convince yourself that sipping on a low-fat iced latte or Diet Coke is an okay way to quench your thirst, you’re not doing your body or your weight loss plan any favors.

In many ways, water is the zero-calorie super tool that many dieters forget to utilize. By simply increasing your daily water intake and focusing on staying totally hydrated, you’ll find that your body naturally begins to shed pounds in a healthy, controlled way. Plus, you’ll have higher levels of energy, clearer skin, and a stronger immune system. What’s not to love?

