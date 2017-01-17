Where Is Kendall Jenner’s Other Leg In This Mesmerizing Photo?

A new photo of Kendall Jenner has surfaced online and the Internet is looking its mind trying to figure out what is going on in this perplexing snap.

The picture was taken at the after-party of the 74th Golden Globes Awards on January 8 at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed with her sister, Kylie Jenner, as well as their pal, Hailey Baldwin.

At first glance, the image seems to be a fun look at the trio hanging out on the couch as Kendall and Baldwin sandwich Kylie between them. However, upon further examination, there seems to be some disparity between the number of legs and people and the number of people on the sofa.

Victoria's Secret model Kendall Jenner is rocking a floor-length copper gown that makes it difficult to determine where her left leg is.

"Where is Kendall's other leg," Instagram user sadie.barfuss commented.

"There are a weird amount of legs in this photo," bella6680 wrote.

Some fans offered their explanation regarding the optical illusion. "Her legs are crossed and the other leg is underneath the dress," lexiannhall said.

Particularly observant fans have pointed out that Kendall is facing outwards from the group, but her legs may be angled towards her sister Kylie.

While the photo was confusing, it's clear that Kendall is not actually missing a limb given that she was photographed at the event showing off her long, toned legs.

In other news this week regarding Kendall Jenner, an amazing photoshopper took a photo of the 21-year-old supermodel and her sister Kylie and transformed them into Margot Robbie's character from Suicide Squad, Harley Quinn.

What do you think is going on in this photo of Kendall Jenner at the Golden Globes after-party?

