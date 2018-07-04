Fast Food Restaurant Favorites as Chosen by PopCulture Staff

Fast food is a staple of everyday life, so much so that some people have even begun to incorporate it in to their major life events.

Fast food chain Taco Bell is so popular that they have wedding reception packages available for people to have the big day catered by the Tex-Mex spot.

They have even begun to expand those options, as the company noticed a significant number of couples were excited to serve their wedding guests Taco Bell food.

As reported by PEOPLE, Taco Bell is so beloved that out of nearly 1,000 people who voted, it was chosen as the fast food chain most would chose to have at their wedding, beating out McDonald’s, KFC, and Pizza Hut.

Much like the rest of the world, we here at PopCulture.com are passionate about fast-food, with many discussions on who is the best and worst raging in our offices.

We recently decided to write out our own personal lists for which places are our favorites, and we have shared them below.

Scroll down to see individual lists. Agree? Disagree? Please leave a comment with your fast-food favorites!

Libby Birk | Staff Writer

Wendy’s Taco Bell Chick-fil-A

I honestly can’t list anymore chains as my favorites. Wendy’s is far superior to all others in both food quality and social media value, and Taco Bell is good for when you want a Mountain Dew and stomach-ache.

I would include Chipotle, but seeing as it doesn’t have a drive-thru, I personally don’t really consider it true fast food. I’ll die on a hill for Wendy’s!

JC Coulston | Staff Writer

Chick-fil-A: everything about The Chick Fila experience is top notch: Lunch options, breakfast options, service, cleanliness and food quality. Taco Bell: Despite occasional service issues, Taco Bell deserves a high rank to its endless customization possibilities. You can basically transform any menu item into a taco if your dreams due to the numerous add-one available. Plus, their new monthly intend are almost always winners. Sonic: Sonic is a go-to option for me due to their drink selections and their slept-on all-day breakfast options. McDonald’s: Mickey D’s is the standard for fast food across the globe for a reason. While it has some quality issues, the variety of options available ensures that you can find something you need no matter what you’re craving. Dairy Queen: DQ’s ice cream is hands-down the best in the fast food game. It’s backed up with some solid chicken and burger selections to complete a solid fast food experience.

Olivia Rowe | Senior Editor

McDonald’s Wendy’s Panera Bread Cook Out Chick-fil-A

To be honest, I prefer Wendy’s cheeseburgers over McDonald’s, which is why I struggled hard with my top pick, but McDonald’s fries kind of beat everything.

McDonald’s was also my first job ever, and helped me get through high school and college, so there’s also a major nostalgic element that no other fast food restaurant can come close to.

Hannah Barnes | Staff Writer

McDonald’s Chick-fil-A Taco Bell Wendy’s Panera Bread

While I would love to give my top spot to Chick-fil-A with its secret sauce and excellent customer service, I have to say McDonald’s due to my potentially unhealthy obsession with M&M McFlurrys. Also, you really can’t beat their fries.

Gayle Thompson | Country Music Writer

Taco Bell Wendy’s Burger King Chick-fil-A McDonald’s

Taco Bell is obviously the best because you can eat a TON for only a few dollars. And regardless of what you’re in the mood for: beef, chicken, taco, quesadilla, nachos, there is something for everyone.

For me, when I don’t know what I’m hungry for, it’s always a bean burrito with fire sauce. OK, two bean burritos …

Tania Hussain | Senior Editor

Steak ‘n Shake Wendy’s Taco Bell Panda Express Firehouse Subs

Steak ‘n Shake is one of all my all-time favorites! The decades-old, Midwest fast food chain embodies the authenticity of an old school mom-and-pop shop, while serving up delicious, aesthetically pleasing Steakburgers that are true classics.

Sure the burgers might appear a bit smaller than the competitors, but each captures the spirit of what makes a real cheeseburger more so than any other I’ve tried — and I eat a lot of burgers. One thing I always order is the Original Double Steakburger, which features two patties on a buttery, spongy bun and American cheddar — along with your choice of toppings, which is usually kept to a minimum (lettuce, tomato and onion). But with or without toppings, the meat is what makes it so gosh darn good.

Made with T-bone, sirloin and round steaks, it’s juicy, bursting with flavor, a little crunchy around the patty’s edges, and seriously makes for one heck of an experience. Top it off with an Oreo Mint Cookies ‘n Cream milkshake, and it’s like you’ve died and gone to heaven. That place owns my heart and will always be my No. 1.

Jose Alejandro Bastidas | Staff Writer

McDonald’s Chick-fil-A Popeye’s Raising Cane’s Shake Shack

I had to go with McDonald’s for my number 1 because no other fast food place beats their fries.

And Raising Cane’s will always hold a place in my fast food-loving heart because it reminds me of my college days at LSU. Cane’s and Shake Shack need to both come to Nashville ASAP.

Mike Hein | Staff Writer

Taco Bell Starbucks Wendy’s Burger King McDonald’s

I really agonized over this list, it seems like a defining ranking for an American. Ultimately, I put Taco Bell at the top because I spent nearly every day there in high school. Taco Bell has the unique ability to create fast food ‘events’ such as the Doritos Locos Taco that draw people with genuine interest.

Other chains have tried to mimic that, but they just can’t capture that same magic. Starbucks falls into the second spot simply because I often eat there when I’m picking up coffee anyway, and the rest of the list is pretty standard, I think…

Anna Rumer | Reality TV Reporter

Taco Bell Del Taco Taco John’s Taco Bueno Mighty Tacos

I chose Taco Bell as my number one choice because I love tacos and I can get the most of them for the least amount of money at Taco Bell.

Stephen Andrew | Staff Writer

Wendy’s Zaxby’s Culver’s Cook Out McDonald’s

Full disclosure: I wrote my list last. I was completely uncertain of the majority of it, but I knew Wendy’s was at the top of my list. When it comes to “traditional” fast food spots, I prefer the majority of their food over everyone else’s.

The one exception is chicken, which I would much rather get from Zaxby’s. Part of that is because their “Zalads” are L-E-G-I-T.

I am also the only person to include Culver’s on my list, a burger chain of which I am not ashamed to sing their praises to the heavens. Originally founded in Sauk City, Wisconsin, Culver’s is more than just a fast food restaurant, it’s a way of life. Their burgers are mouth-watering treasures and their cheese curds are so important they could be used as currency.

If you have yet to experience the inimitable bliss that is Culver’s, change that ASAP.