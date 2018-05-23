Top 35 Popculture.com Recipes

Think of this article as your new recipe box, filled with time-tested fan favorite recipes that are sure to be a hit with your family. The recipes are easy, healthy and delicious, which makes them the perfect option for the health-conscious mom.

1. 4-Ingredient Strawberry Banana Ice Cream:

If you haven’t made this ice cream, it’s time! It’s simple and it tastes awesome. It’s a much better alternative to any store-bought ice cream. Check out the recipe here or watch the video below!

2. Slim Down Detox Water:

If you’ve over-indulged at a barbecue, this water can help you lose the bloat and feel refreshed! Click here for the recipe and watch the video below.

3. Slow Cooker Chicken Pot Pie:

We’ve taken the classic comfort food of chicken pot pie and made it into a skinny slow cooker recipe you’ll love. There’s nothing better than throwing ingredients together in the morning and coming home to a kitchen filled with the delicious smells of a ready-to-serve dinner. Get our skinny recipe here.

4. Blackened Chicken with Avocado Cream Sauce:

Chicken breast is a great lean meat perfect for anyone trying to eat healthy. However, boneless, skinless chicken breast gets boring fast. We’ve taken this healthy eating staple and turned it into a delicious meal you will love. See how it’s made here or watch the video below.

5. Skinny Crustless Quiche:

If you like brinner (breakfast for dinner), then you’ll love this recipe! It has all of your favorite breakfast elements and makes for a great dinner menu item to change up any boring routine. We like to pair it with whole wheat toast! Get the recipe here.

6. Skinny Broccoli Salad:

We love this recipe! It’s absolutely filled with fresh veggies and yet, despite its obvious healthy look, when you take this to a party, you’ll never leave with leftovers! Click here to get the recipe with full nutrition.

7. Grilled Pineapple Teriyaki Pork Chops:

Add a delicious slice of pineapple atop a succulent piece of flavorful meat to create a dish your family will love. This recipe will make you look like an accomplished cook — but in reality, it’s quite simple to make! Click here to see how it’s done.

8. Skinny Three-Cheese Penne:

Who doesn’t love a pasta filled with cheesy goodness? That’s why we weren’t surprised to see this recipe in our list of favs. It’s filled with flavors the family loves but not with calories, so it’s perfect for moms, dads and kids alike! You can get the full nutrition info here.

9. Turkey Enchilada Casserole:

Lean turkey, gooey cheese, sour cream and more come together to make a flavorful Mexican dish that will bring the family to the kitchen table. The best part? One serving is under 300 calories. You’re welcome. Click here to see the entire ingredient list.

10. Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken:

If you like to use your slow cooker, then this is an ideal recipe. Not only does it make a creamy and delicious meal, but it’s perfect to make in bulk and reheat. Click here to see the recipe.

11. Skinny Cheeseburger Casserole:

Any casserole that tastes like a burger is a good thing. Add in the fact that that it’s a diet-friendly meal and you’re set! The kids will request this time and time again and you won’t mind at all. Click here to get the recipe.

12. Slow Cooker Pepperoni Chicken:

This recipe is so simple to make that’ll you’ll instantly fall in love — never mind the fact that it’s low-carb and full of great flavors! Click here to get recipe details.

13. Skinny Sour Cream Enchiladas:

Need a meal to please the entire family? Look no further! Filled with yummy ingredients, this skinny recipe is great for healthy mamas and hungry kids alike!Click here to get the full recipe.

14. Chicken Fried Rice:

This is a dish that is notoriously unhealthy. Luckily for you, we’ve captured the flavors you love while ditching a lot of the sodium and calories. Don’t believe us? You’ll just have to try it out for yourself! Get the recipe here.



15. Skinny Chicken and Broccoli Casserole:

This casserole is quick and easy to make but it’s also super filling! If you’ve got a picky eater, this could be a great recipe to sneak in some veggies. Learn how to make the recipe here.

16. Tortilla Chicken Soup:

Looking for a hearty dinner? Maybe you want something good for a tailgate? Either way, this is a great option. Using a slow cooker makes this super simple and captures an amazing flavor without killing your diet! Click here to get the recipe.

17. Skinny Chicken Salad:

We always recommend packing your lunch because it’s cheaper and will save you a lot of calories. This Skinny Chicken Salad is a great no-heat lunch option that will save your diet and still keep you full! Make it in bulk at the beginning of the week so you, your partner and your kids can all have healthy lunches. Click here to see what’s inside of the light version.

18. Skinny Stuffed Pepper Casserole:

This casserole is filled with lean ground beef and healthy goodies that come together to make a filling and delicious meal. This is another casserole that will make for great leftovers, so get cookin’! Get our recipe by clicking here.

19. Copycat Chick-Fil-A Sandwich:

Skip the drive-thru and try DIY. You can enjoy the flavor of this chicken sandwich in a lightened-up way! Your kids will love it. Check it out here.

20. Skinny Chicken Enchilada Casserole:

Your family will devour the layers of this Mexican-inspired casserole. It’s made with healthy ingredients and filled with a great flavor that will fill you up. Click here to try it out.

21. Easy Beef Enchiladas:

This recipe takes about 15 minutes of prep and 20 minutes in the oven. After that you’re ready to go! It’s made to be bursting with flavor and is perfect for any night of the week. You can get the recipe here.

22. Detox Green Tea:

Green tea is a great way to keep your body healthy. We’ve created a detoxifying version that is perfect to drink after a day of indulgent eating. Check out our recipe here.

23. Skinny Cheesesteak-Stuffed Peppers:

Stuffed peppers (and most stuffed foods in general) are usually not very healthy. To combat this, we’ve created a dish filled with yummy flavors that is still low in calories! It’s also a great source of protein. Check it out here!

24. Skinny Slow Cooker Pulled Pork:

This pulled pork recipe is easy to make and it will produce a juicy and flavorful meat. You can put it directly onto a sandwich (make it open-face to cut carbs) or use it as a base in other skinny recipes! Click here for recipe details.

25. Skinny Buffalo Chicken Wings:

Make them for yourself, for your next Super Bowl party or any other get-together! This recipe is a great way to feel like you’re indulging while actually snacking on the light side. Click here for nutrition and instructions.

26. Pasta Pizza Casserole:

It’s delicious, it’s cheesy and we promise your kids will ask for seconds. All you have to do is click here for the recipe!

27. Green Monster Smoothie:

This smoothie is jam-packed with fiber and protein, plus it tastes so delicious you’ll be speeding home to your leftovers. Click here for the recipe!

28. Baked Sweet & Sour Chicken:

Drop your phone! There’s no need to order out when you have this in your recipe arsenal! Print the recipe for your friends here.

29. Skinny Shrimp Stir Fry:

Don’t have a lot of time for dinner tonight? No problem! This recipe is quick and easy. If you’re facing picky eaters, fear not; you can easily swap out shrimp for chicken, pork or more veggies. The recipe? It’s right here.

30. Bang Bang Shrimp Pasta:

The Thai sweet chili sauce and sriracha come together to create a dish bursting with authentic flavor. Click here for the recipe!

31. Skinny Beef and Broccoli Stir Fry:

This dish has all the flavor without any of the extra salt in so many stir-fry dinners, packing bold flavor in every bite! The recipe is only one click away.

32. Blueberry Frozen Yogurt Bites:

These can be your family’s new favorite healthy dessert or sweet snack. At 38 calories and 2 Weight Watchers SmartPoints per 12 or 13 frozen berries, this will be your new go-to treat! Click here to see the recipe.

33. Skinny Detox Soup:

Feeling weighed down or sluggish? It’s time to detox your body. This high-fiber soup (8 grams) is yummy and will give your body the recharge it needs. Check it out here!

34. Weight Loss Soup:

Don’t let the dieting get you down when there are amazing recipes like this one out there! Enjoy the rich flavors and the warm temperature of this vegetable soup. Find the recipe here!

35. Zoodle Pad Thai:

For 245 calories, you can cash in on this delicious and savory Asian-inspired dish, while saving tons of carbs and fats. All the flavor of your traditional pad thai with less of the “bad” stuff! Find it here!

