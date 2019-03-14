This 43-Year-Old Mom Loses 76 Pounds and Proves You Can Too

(Photo: Image via Health.com)

Casie Price, a mom from Marietta, Pennsylvania, went from squeezing into a size 20 dress to placing first in a mud obstacle course race at the age of 41 — plus, she dropped 76 pounds! Price says she used exercise and a clean diet to lose the weight.

When Price lost the initial baby weight after having her son, she thought she was in the clear. However, the weight crept back on, until she weighed more than she did when she was pregnant. She hated not having the energy to keep up with her little boy. Sound familiar?

Her moment of clarity came during a bridesmaid dress fitting. “My wake-up moment came when I found myself zipping into a size 20 bridesmaid dress for a friend’s wedding,” Price told Health.com. “It made me realize that the health concerns that run in my family, like heart disease and diabetes, could become a reality for me.”

Price’s first strategy came in the form of exercise: Walk two miles every day. “The initial outings felt like an eternity—my legs ached so badly, and I could barely catch my breath—but once I made it part of my to-do list, I started shedding major pounds,” she said.

The next strategy? Clean up her diet. Price started eating lean proteins like salmon paired with mixed green salads with balsamic vinegar and olive oil, rather than heavy sides like mashed potatoes. Six months later, she was down 20 more pounds.

Like most people, Price encountered a weight loss plateau after her initial success. She conquered that setback by running instead of walking, and she added some strength training to the mix as well.

“This helped me get the killer body I had always wanted,” she said. “Even better, I went from struggling to run a few miles to competing in half marathons. In the fall of 2014, I even placed first overall female in the Civilian Military Combine—a mud and obstacle course race that tests endurance and strength—at the age of 41. I felt more fabulous than ever!”

In total, by the time she was 43, Price went from 209 pounds to 133. That’s 76 pounds! Her dress size shrunk from a size 20 to a size 2-4.

If you’re in the same boat Price was in, here are her four best tips to lose the weight for good.

1. Portion your snacks. “I portion out all my snacks, like almonds or sliced apples, ahead of time inziplock bags. This lets me take my healthy eats anywhere while keeping my serving sizes in check.”

2. Utilize quick, full-body workouts. “On extra-busy days, I do a Tabata sequence—in just 20 minutes, I can get a full-body workout. It really revs up my heart rate.”

3. Map out your workout. “When I’m dreading the gym, I grab a pen and paper and map out my workout; having a game plan prevents me from wasting time or slacking off during my session.”

4. Use skinny swaps. “I love peanut butter. To avoid some of the fat that comes with it, I mix the powdered kind, PB2, into Greek yogurt. It gives me that nutty, creamy taste without the guilt.”

