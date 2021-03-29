These Cheat Sheets Make Healthy Cooking a Whole Lot Easier

We know healthy eating can be hard. It’s so tempting to roll through the drive-thru on your way home from work, or heat up a frozen pizza after a long day of shuttling kids from practice to practice. Hang these helpful infographics on your fridge to remind you eating healthy and clean is easier than it may seem! Hover over each graphic and click “Pin it” to pin it to one of your Pinterest boards. Happy cooking!

1. 14 Clean Eating Ingredient Swaps:

2. What It Takes To Burn Off Your Favorite Junk Food:

3. A Day Of Healthy Eating:

4. Eat The Rainbow:

5. Portion Size Matters:

6. How To Make The Perfect Green Smoothie:

7. Skinny Swaps For Baking:

8. 9 Delicious Protein Smoothies:

9. Compare Your Protein Sources:

Which infographics will you be hanging on your fridge? Share your favorites in the comments below!