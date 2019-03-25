The Most Important Exercise You Should Be Doing (but Probably Aren’t!)

(Photo: Shutterstock) If someone came up to you on the street and asked what's the most important exercise they should be doing, what would you say? Squats? Pushups? The dreaded burpees? The truth is, the most effective workout is actually the deadlift. The deadlift, similar to the squat, uses many muscles groups at the same time — which means you will build more lean muscle and burn more fat. But unlike the squat, a deadlift utilizes the upper and lower body. How to do it: A proper deadlift should be performed with control. The barbell needs to be close to the shins with the hands placed just outside of the legs. You can try a split grip, which is when you wrap one hand over the bar and the other wraps under the bar. All of your weight needs to be in your heels and the back is arched. Slightly bend your knees, but don't let them cross over the ankles by more than an inch.8

​ When you lift, squeeze your glutes and drive through your heels. Take a nice big breath and hold it as you raise the bar. Exhale once the bar gets into position at the top of the movement. You need to push your hips forward. The bar should be pressing against your body at this point. Don't have a barbell or body bar? No problem. Try out these deadlift variations. Dumbbell Deadlifts (Photo: POPSUGAR) Begin by standing with feet shoulder-width apart with an overhand grip on a dumbbell in each hand. Keeping your shoulders drawn down your back and your gaze forward, maintain a flat back as you hinge forward at your hips, letting the dumbbells slide down your shins. Squeeze your glutes to return to standing. Kettlebell Deadlifts

(Photo: Skinny Mom / PopCulture.com) Begin with your feet hip-width apart, about 6 to 8 inches. Set the kettlebell on the floor between your toes. Drop your hips back and down as you reach for the kettlebell. Make sure your chest is lifted and back is flat or slightly arched. Do not round your back. Shift you weight into your heels so you can wiggle your toes. Exhale and push through your heels, up through the hamstrings and glutes to lift yourself to standing. The kettlebell should move upward in a perfectly vertical line. Push your hips forward to completely unhinge and finish the movement. prevnext

​ Romanian Deadlift (Photo: POPSUGAR) Hold your dumbbells so they're resting on your thighs, palms facing you. Shoulders should be back with your back slightly arched and your knees a slight bend. Lower the dumbbells down to your shins by pushing your butt back as far as you can, keeping your weight in your heels. Keep dumbbells close to your body, gaze forward and shoulders back. Return to starting position in a slow and controlled motion, driving the hips forward to stand tall. Kettlebell Sumo Deadlift High Pulls (Photo: HIIT Core Fitness) Hold the kettlebell while standing with your legs wide and toes turned out to the side. Let the kettlebell hang in front of you. Lower yourself as if you were doing a sumo squat, but keep your upper body tall. Come up from the squat in an explosive upright row, bringing your elbows out at shoulder height. Do this in a fluid motion always remembering to keep your abs tight and your upper body tall. prevnext