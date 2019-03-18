The Best Veggies to Keep You Full to Avoid Snacking Later

When you’re trying to eat healthy, a rumbling tummy between meals can often be your downfall. How can you stay full to avoid the snacking? Try eating these veggies at meal times!

1. Zucchini: Zucchini has a lot of water in it, as well as fiber. It’s also far more versatile than you may realize. You can use it as a base of your dinner in a Zucchini Boat like this one or you can replace your carbs by making zoodles!

2. Cucumber: There is more to a cucumber than just a silly accessory to your spa day. Cucumbers are an easy-to-eat veggie because you can put them on a salad, eat them sliced as a snack, or use them in smoothies. Cucumbers are made up of about 90 percent water, which helps to keep you full!

3. Broccoli: If there’s a veggie you aren’t getting enough of, it’s broccoli. Not only is it very low-cal, but it’s full of vitamin C and fiber. Fiber helps to keep you fuller longer, so add this as a side dish to your dinner to avoid late-night snacking! Try serving our Weight Loss Creamy Cauliflower and Broccoli Soup or make Baked Broccoli Tots for a side dish!

4. Celery: Celery is another veggie that is made up of a lot of water, which will help to fill your tummy. It’s also super crunchy and takes longer to eat, making your brain think it’s been eating a lot more than it really has. It’s a good snack or addition to any packed lunch.

5. Carrots: While low in calories, this crunchy veggie has a lot of water and fiber in it, both of which work together to fill up your stomach. We recommend adding some carrots to your lunch in place of crackers or other less-healthy snacks.

6. Spinach: A large serving of spinach is low in calories but high in nutrition. It’s a great veggie to eat when you want a big meal without going over your daily allotment of calories; you can have a large serving of spinach with your meal to help you feel fuller.