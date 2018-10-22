The Best Fat-Burning Workout to Zap Your Trouble Spots

As much as we wish we could zap our trouble spots into oblivion, it’s not really possible to target one specific body part and see immediate results. However, it is possible to tailor your workout to build more lean muscle in certain spots. This workout will help build muscle (and burn fat) in your thighs, booty, core and back, so get ready to singe some serious fat!

1. Weighted Point Plié Side Bend

Videos by PopCulture.com

How it works: Do 8-10 reps of each exercise. Rest for 20-30 seconds, then repeat the set for a total of 3 sets. Then move on to the next exercise. Good luck!

Slim the thighs as you drop into a deep plié and work the calves by adding a relevé or rolling onto the ball of your foot. Turn on the obliques to whittle the waistline as you bend side to side.

Step 1: Set your feet wide and turn the toes out about 45 degrees. Drop into your plié, then raise up to the balls of your feet. At the same time, you’re holding a single dumbbell at the top of the chest, elbows out.

Step 2: Without shifting your feet or hips, tip the torso over to one side, aiming the elbow to that thigh. Control the tip with your obliques, working the core.

2. Side Lunge and Press:

Work the outer glutes (the butt-shaping muscles) and fire up your inner thighs as you move in and out of the side lunge. Grab some weights for an overhead press to tone the shoulders as you shift to the other side.

Step 1: Grab a dumbbell or kettlebell to add resistance (or go weightless!). Begin with the feet under the hips, then step out to one side. Make sure the hips go backward and down so the chest stays lifted and the knee remains behind your toes. The other leg is completely straight.

Step 2: Push out of the lunge and bring the foot under the hip again. At the same time you bring the legs to neutral, you’ll press the weight (or lift the arms) overhead.

Step 3: Bring the weight back to the chest level and lunge to the other side. Make sure you’re working on the same line – not stepping in front or behind the other foot.

3. Bear Crawl:

Looks can be deceiving with this exercise. Make sure the knees are under the hips and your butt is not piking up – the back is flat. The thighs, back, lower abs and shoulders will all be on deck for this animal-inspired toning move!

Step 1: Come to all fours with your toes curled under, hips over the knees and shoulders over the wrists. Lift the knees off the mat a couple of inches and hold. You should have a flat back. Look to your mat to keep the neck and spine aligned.

Step 2: Step the same side foot and hand closer to the center without changing the positioning of your back and legs. Keep the 90-degree hinge of the hips and bend in your knees.

Step 3: Continue moving in the same direction by starting with the other foot and hand. If you’re moving to the left, you’ll begin with the left foot and hand, followed by the right foot and hand until you’ve reached the length of your mat.

4. Kettlebell Figure 8:

How low can you go? Step into a wide squat stance and drop the hips back and down so you isolate the butt and thigh muscles. Hold that squat! The chest is lifted as you rotate the kettlebell through the legs, drawing strength from the upper back and shoulders.

Step 1: Bend the knees and hold the kettlebell off the floor, centered between the legs. Your feet should be about shoulder-width. Pull the belly button into the spine and lift the chest to protect your back.

Step 1: Bend the knees and hold the kettlebell off the floor, centered between the legs. Your feet should be about shoulder-width. Pull the belly button into the spine and lift the chest to protect your back.

Step 3: Bring the kettlebell around to the front of the body, passing it through the center and behind the opposite leg.

Step 4: As you pass it behind the opposite leg, grab it with the other hand. Perform this move as fast or slow as you want. Don’t round the back!

5. Right and Left Lying Leg Lift:

Shape the booty and thighs with a simple lift. The lift is controlled by the glutes and the obliques. With each lift, you’ll feel the waistline cinch a little more.

Step 1: Lie on your side with the dumbbell resting on the side of your leg and your head supported in the other hand. Extend the top leg out and flex the foot while the other leg bends and goes behind you.

Step 2: Using the resistance of the dumbbell, lift the top leg 1 to 2 inches. Complete your reps and switch sides.

6. Elevated Shoulder Taps:

Intensify your plank with a balancing act that will shape your shoulders and upper back! Walk the feet onto a steady elevated surface and hold the plank. When you feel ready, tap the shoulder with the opposite hand while keeping the hips square to the floor. It’s harder than it sounds and it’s super effective.

Step 1: Begin by placing your hands on the floor just outside of the shoulders. Pick your feet up and set them on a stable box or step, pressing backward through your heels. Notice how Melissa’s entire body from head to heel is in a straight line. Look down at the floor between your fingertips.

Step 2: Keeping your hips square to the floor, lift one hand and tap your opposite shoulder. You’ll turn your body slightly, but if you push your supporting hand into the floor and let that shoulder blade round out, you will be able to balance this position better.

Step 3: Place the hand back on the floor and repeat on the other side. This exercise will strengthen the shoulders and challenge the core.

7. Kettlebell Turkish Get Ups:

It’s a little complicated at first, but once you get it down, this move will become one of your favorites. The key is to look up at the kettlebell the entire time. You work the shoulders, core, glutes, thighs and hamstrings.

Step 1: Lay down flat on your back holding your kettlebell straight above your body.

Step 2: Slowly bend your knee so that you will be able to slowly stand up.

Step 3: Continue to stand up, keeping your kettlebell above your head.

Step 4: As you continue to stand up keep your arm straight and your back flat.

Step 5: Stand tall with your chest up and back straight holding the kettlebell above your head.

8. Squat with Twist:

We’ve taken a traditional squat and added a twisting element so you can work your glutes and core at the same time! Give this squat variation a try next time you’re doing a quick workout.

Step 1: Stand with feet hip-width apart and fingertips behind your ears.

Step 2: From your half squat, shift weight to left leg as you stand, lifting bent right knee and rotating torso toward right so left elbow and right knee meet in front of chest. Return to start position, switch sides, and repeat to complete 1 rep. Continue to alternate sides for allotted time.

Did you do this workout? Share your thoughts in the comments below!