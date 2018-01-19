10 Sex Facts That Will Surprise You

While most of us know a thing or two about getting down and dirty, sex is a complicated arena full of surprising facts. Read on to find out how sex can be fun, weird, and sometimes a little gross.

1. Vibrators weren’t originally invented for pleasure

The very first vibrators produced in the late 19th century were made to treat hysteria (today, known as sexual frustration), a condition that caused everything from anxiety to irritability. Doctors got tired of manually pleasuring their female patients to keep their symptoms at bay, and the handy tool was invented.

2. Women and men feel orgasms in very similar ways and for similar amounts of time.

Though it is often said that women’s orgasms last longer than men’s, in fact, both men and women experience orgasms over a period of about 20-30 seconds. Studies have shown that women and men also experience the feeling of an orgasm similarly.

3. Orgasms don’t just feel great — they’re actually healthy for you!

Orgasms can help relieve stress, block pain, and can even help you sleep! Did you ever need a better reason to get busy?

4. Condoms don’t affect male pleasure

Contrary to popular belief, condoms have no effect on how good sex feels for men. Men who blame condoms for their problems in the bedroom are, studies have shown, sexually inexperienced and often insecure, so go buy rubbers til your heart’s content, safe in the knowledge that sex will be fun regardless.

5. Spices can help you feel sexy

Studies have found that ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg can increase sexual feelings and stimulate libido.

6. You can change the taste of semen

Love giving oral but not a fan of the taste? Cardamom, pineapple, and peppermint have been shown to positively affect the taste of semen, making it more pleasing. Stay away from garlic and onions, however, which have negative effects on the taste.

7. Using lube makes it easier to orgasm

A study done by the Center for Sexual Health Promotion at Indiana University has found that 50% of men and women found it easier to orgasm when using lube.

8. The uterus expands with arousal

The length of an un-aroused uterus is between 3 and 4 inches long, but during arousal blood flow and sexual excitement causes the vagina to elongate, pushing the cervix and uterus upward.

9. Blue vagina is real

You may have heard of blue balls, that pesky feeling when a man is sexually aroused but doesn’t ejaculate, but that same discomfort can plague women as well. The pent-up feeling is usually felt in the labia and clitoris. To ease this, masturbate, exercise, or take a cold shower (yes, that is an actual cure).

10. Female orgasms decrease anxiety and fear

A study from the University of Groningen in the Netherlands has shown that when women orgasm, the amygdala temporary shuts down, eliminating all sense of fear and anxiety. Yet another reason why orgasms feel so good.