14 Freezer-Friendly Meals

Don’t stress about what’s for dinner, Skinny Mom has your back! We’ve found 14 healthy dinners that can be cooked ahead of time and frozen for later. Or eat them tonight and freeze your leftovers for another night.

1. Italian Pasta Soup: This is a tasty soup that you’ll love having saved in your freezer. Whenever you need a tasty meal, you can come home and thaw this out! Click here for nutritional information.

2. Skinny Cheeseburger Casserole: This meal is always a hit with the family! Make it ahead of time or freeze your leftovers to avoid a boxed meal full of additives next time you have a busy evening. Click here to be taken to the recipe.

3. Skinny Tex-Mex Casserole: This is a fan-favorite meal. Why? Because it’s delicious, healthy and freezes well. Make it ahead of time so you and the family can enjoy it whenever you get a craving! Click here to see the full nutrition.

4. Skinny 3-Cheese Penne: This skinny pasta dish is amazing. It’s under 300 calories, has ooey gooey cheese and it freezes well. It’s an awesome leftover that the kids won’t complain about, so make it in bulk and serve up half and freeze the other. See the full recipe here.

5. Skinny Taco Chicken Chili: We love this freezer-friendly meal. It’s perfect to make ahead of time, freeze and serve when you’re in need of a warm and hearty meal but don’t feel like cooking! Check out the recipe here.

6. Sour Cream Enchiladas: Skinny sour cream enchiladas? Who knew such a thing existed? You can have one of these cheesy, delicious enchiladas for only 250 calories! Click here to see our popular recipe and watch the video below of Skinny Mom CEO and founder, Brooke Griffin preparing them.

7. Lean Turkey and Spinach Lasagna: Here’s another Italian meal you will love. Lasagna is the perfect meal for bringing the family to the table and because it’s freezer-friendly, you can have a family meal any night of the week! See our recipe by clicking here.

8. Slow Cooker Pulled Pork: We love our pulled pork because it’s so juicy and full of flavor. It’s even better knowing that you can freeze your leftovers and enjoy it again later! See the nutrition info here.

9. Lightened Up King Ranch Chicken: Ready for a recipe that will become an instant hit with your family? This lightened up King Ranch Chicken is cheesy and gooey enough for the kids and nutritious enough to give Mom and Dad some peace of mind. See the full recipe here.

10. Skinny Turkey Meatballs: These meatballs are great for so many things! Make them in bulk to use in your spaghetti dinner nights or serve them up as skinny appetizers to your friends. You can always have them on hand in your freezer! See how they’re made here.

11. Skinny Salmon Burgers: Make these salmon patties ahead of time and have them ready in your freezer. It’s a healthy way to enjoy a tasty meal, even on a busy night! Click here to see how they’re made.

12. Easy Enchilada Noodle Bake: This unique twist on a traditional Mexican dish combines all the zesty authentic flavors we drool over in a convenient noodle casserole! So convenient in fact, that you can freeze this tasty meal for any time! Click here to check it out.

13. Skinny Chicken Cordon Bleu: This chicken dish is seriously tasty. With ham and cheese inside, it’s skinny and tasty, making it a great dish for those watching what they eat without wanting to sacrifice flavor. See the dish here.

14. Gluten-Free Kale and Chicken Sausage Pasta: This is a really tasty dish that your family will enjoy. On the off-chance they’ve left any behind, you can freeze it and enjoy it later! Click here for the recipe.