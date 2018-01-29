This is another great recipe that we adapted from Skinny Kitchen to make even healthier! This is a great replacement for the boxed meal ‘helpers’ that are full of fat and sugar — enjoy!
Recipe: Skinny Turkey Burger Casserole
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 40 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 1½ cups
- 1½ cups uncooked whole wheat or whole grain pasta
- 1 lb extra lean ground turkey
- 1 Tbsp garlic, minced
- 1 medium zucchini, chopped
- 1 cup onions, chopped
- 1 jar light alfredo sauce
- ½ cup low-fat cottage cheese
- 1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes, sliced in half
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- ¼ tsp salt
- 1 cup reduced-fat, shredded cheddar cheese
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350ºF.
- Lightly coat a 2½ -quart casserole with nonstick cooking spray.
- Cook pasta as directed on package. Drain.
- In large nonstick skillet, brown ground turkey and drain.
- Stir in the fresh garlic and cook for about a minute.
- In the meantime, add the zucchini and onions to a microwave safe plate. Cook in microwave for about 4 minutes, or until soft.
- Add to skillet of browned meat.
- Stir in cooked pasta, alfredo sauce, cottage cheese, tomato,salt and pepper.
- Mix well. Spoon mixture into sprayed casserole.
- Sprinkle the cheese evenly over the top of casserole.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes or until thoroughly heated and cheese is melted.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (approx. 1½ cups):
Calories: 284
Fat: 10g
Saturated Fat: 4g
Carbohydrates: 20g
Fiber: 1g
Protein: 29g
Sugars: 5g
WWP+: 7
SmartPoints: 7