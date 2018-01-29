Lifestyle

Recipe: Skinny Turkey Burger Casserole

This is another great recipe that we adapted from Skinny Kitchen to make even healthier! This is a […]

This is another great recipe that we adapted from Skinny Kitchen to make even healthier! This is a great replacement for the boxed meal 'helpers' that are full of fat and sugar — enjoy!

Recipe: Skinny Turkey Burger Casserole

Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 40 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 1½ cups

Ingredients
  • 1½ cups uncooked whole wheat or whole grain pasta
  • 1 lb extra lean ground turkey
  • 1 Tbsp garlic, minced
  • 1 medium zucchini, chopped
  • 1 cup onions, chopped
  • 1 jar light alfredo sauce
  • ½ cup low-fat cottage cheese
  • 1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes, sliced in half
  • ¼ tsp black pepper
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • 1 cup reduced-fat, shredded cheddar cheese

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350ºF.
  2. Lightly coat a 2½ -quart casserole with nonstick cooking spray.
  3. Cook pasta as directed on package. Drain.
  4. In large nonstick skillet, brown ground turkey and drain.
  5. Stir in the fresh garlic and cook for about a minute.
  6. In the meantime, add the zucchini and onions to a microwave safe plate. Cook in microwave for about 4 minutes, or until soft.
  7. Add to skillet of browned meat.
  8. Stir in cooked pasta, alfredo sauce, cottage cheese, tomato,salt and pepper.
  9. Mix well. Spoon mixture into sprayed casserole.
  10. Sprinkle the cheese evenly over the top of casserole.
  11. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until thoroughly heated and cheese is melted.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving (approx. 1½ cups):
Calories: 284
Fat: 10g
Saturated Fat: 4g
Carbohydrates: 20g
Fiber: 1g
Protein: 29g
Sugars: 5g
WWP+: 7
SmartPoints: 7

