Running This Much Each Week Can Help You Lose Weight

If you’re serious about shedding pounds, Women’s Health Magazine has the scoop. You should be focusing on the miles you log in your sneaks. A new study published in The Journal of Sports Medicine and Physical Fitness found that the most successful dieters didn’t even have to run far to slim down. In fact, they only had to hit an average of three miles per week. Boom.

For the study, Dutch researchers asked 538 newbie runners to fill out questionnaires about their diets and their reasons for taking up running. Then, they measured the participants’ body fat and gave them GPS devices to record their total miles. Participants weren’t given any instructions or formal training. After a year, they filled out another survey and were measured again.

