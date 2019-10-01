Have you embraced avocados yet? If not, it’s time that you do! This gorgeous green phenomenon is super trendy right now, and for good reason! Just think of all the fiber, potassium and folate you’ll be getting with this guacamole recipe — not to mention those healthy monounsaturated fats. At 114 calories and 5 grams of fiber per serving, this guac will be gobbled up in record time.
Recipe: Zesty 5-Minute Guacamole
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: ¼ cup
Ingredients
- 2 ripe avocados
- ½ cup diced red onion
- 2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped
- juice of 1 lime (about 2 tablespoons)
- ½ teaspoon salt
Instructions
- Cut the avocado in half and remove the pit. Scoop the fruit out with a spoon into a large mixing bowl.
- Add the onion, cilantro, lime juice, and salt to the bowl and mash together with a fork.
- Taste, and adjust lime juice and salt as needed.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (¼ cup)
Calories: 114
Calories from fat: 89
Fat: 10g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 200mg
Carbohydrates: 7g
Fiber: 5g
Sugar 1g
Protein: 2g
WWP+: 3
SmartPoints: 3
