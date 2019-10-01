Have you embraced avocados yet? If not, it’s time that you do! This gorgeous green phenomenon is super trendy right now, and for good reason! Just think of all the fiber, potassium and folate you’ll be getting with this guacamole recipe — not to mention those healthy monounsaturated fats. At 114 calories and 5 grams of fiber per serving, this guac will be gobbled up in record time.

Looking for more healthy living ideas, workouts and recipes? Check us out on Pinterest!



Videos by PopCulture.com

Recipe: Zesty 5-Minute Guacamole

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: ¼ cup

Ingredients

2 ripe avocados

½ cup diced red onion

2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped

juice of 1 lime (about 2 tablespoons)

½ teaspoon salt

Instructions

Cut the avocado in half and remove the pit. Scoop the fruit out with a spoon into a large mixing bowl. Add the onion, cilantro, lime juice, and salt to the bowl and mash together with a fork. Taste, and adjust lime juice and salt as needed.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (¼ cup)

Calories: 114

Calories from fat: 89

Fat: 10g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 200mg

Carbohydrates: 7g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar 1g

Protein: 2g

WWP+: 3

SmartPoints: 3

3.1 The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.