This World’s Best Lasagna needed a couple skinny swaps, but we managed to make some good-for-you changes, without taking away any of the amazing flavors in this dish! Lean ground sirloin, turkey sausage, and cheeses made with part skim milk are easy swaps that make a big difference when it comes to calories and fat! Fair warning: This dinner does take a little time! We know you love quick and easy dinners, but this one is worth the effort! It freezes perfectly for make-ahead cooking. Then just heat it up on a busy weeknight for a dinner that taste like you were in the kitchen all day!

Recipe: World’s Best Skinny Lasagna

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Yield: 12 servings

Serving size: 1/12 of lasagna

Ingredients

1 lb lean ground sirloin

3 links Italian turkey sausage

2 Tbsp garlic, minced

½ onion, diced

2 (14.5-ounce) cans diced tomatoes, with basil, garlic and oregano added

1 (12-ounce) can tomato paste

1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce

2½ Tbsp sweetener

1 tsp oregano

1 tsp basil leaves

2 bay leaves

1 Tbsp Italian seasoning

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

12 whole wheat lasagna noodles

1 (15-ounce) container part-skim ricotta cheese

1 egg

2 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley

1½ cups low moisture, park-skim, shredded mozzarella cheese

1 Tbsp reduced-fat Parmesan cheese

Instructions

Spray a 9×13 inch casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray. In a large skillet or Dutch oven over medium high heat, add lean ground sirloin. Remove casing from turkey sausage and add to skillet. Add in diced onions and garlic. Cook for 5-7 minutes until sausage and lean ground sirloin are brown and onions are translucent. Use a spatula or spoon to break up meat while cooking. Next, stir in diced tomatoes, tomato paste, tomato sauce, and ¼ cup water to meat mixture. Add sweetener, basil, oregano, Italian seasoning, 2 bay leaves, salt and pepper to sauce and stir. Simmer covered for 45 minutes to 1 hour. Stir occasionally. Bring a large stock pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook whole wheat lasagna noodles in boiling water for 7-10 minutes. Drain noodles and rinse noodles with cold water. Lay out noodles flat on a sheet of wax paper. Preheat oven to 350ºF. In a medium size bowl, mix part skim ricotta cheese and 1 egg. Add in chopped parsley and stir to combine ingredients. For assembly, spread about 1¼ cups to 1½ cups of sauce on the bottom of the casserole dish. Arrange 6 noodles lengthwise over meat sauce. Spread ½ of ricotta mixture onto noodles. Top with ½ cup part skim mozzarella cheese. Repeat with 1½ cups of meat sauce. Add 6 noodles, spread remaining ricotta cheese and add ½ cup part skim mozzarella cheese. Top with remaining meat sauce and add remaining ½ cup part skim mozzarella cheese and add Parmesan cheese. Cover with foil, making sure the foil is not touching the cheese. Bake in oven for 25 minutes covered. Remove foil and bake uncovered for an additional 15-20 minutes.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1/12 of lasagna):

Calories: 312

Fat: 7g

Carbohydrates: 38g

Fiber: 3g

Protein: 24g

Sugars: 7g

Sodium: 448mg

WWP+: 8

