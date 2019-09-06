Recipe: Whole-Wheat Penne with Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato Sauce

This low-calorie, high-protein comfort food meal will soon be a favorite in your household! The cheese and sun-dried tomatoes come together for a creamy, perfectly blended sauce the kids and hubby will love. No one will ever know it’s healthy!
Prop tip: Add some healthy protein by pairing this hearty pasta dish with our Skinny Turkey Meatballs (shown).
Videos by PopCulture.com
Recipe: Whole-Wheat Penne with Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato SaucePrep time:
Less than 10 minutes
Cook time: 15-20 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1½ cups
Ingredients
12 ounces whole-wheat penne, dry
1 Tbsp unsalted butter
1 Tbsp minced garlic
⅓ cup sun-dried tomatoes, chopped
1 Tbsp whole-wheat white flour
1½ cups skim milk
¼ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
¼ tsp salt
⅛ tsp black pepper
2 Tbsp fresh basil, chopped
Instructions
Bring a large pot of water to a boil and cook the penne according to package directions for al dente.
In a large skillet over medium-low heat, melt the butter and add the garlic and chopped sun-dried tomatoes, cooking until the garlic is fragrant, less than a minute.
Whisk in the flour and cook for about 30 seconds, until the butter and garlic become a thick paste.
Lower the heat and whisk in the milk, stirring constantly until the sauce begins to thicken, about 3 minutes. Stir in the cheese, salt and black pepper.
Cook for an additional 2 minutes until the cheese is completely melted, and then stir in 1 tablespoon basil.
When the penne has finished cooking, drain the penne, reserving about ¼-cup to ½-cup of the pasta cooking water.
Toss the penne into the sauce, and thin the sauce out with the reserved pasta water about 2 tablespoons at a time, if needed.
Garnish with the remaining fresh chopped basil.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1½ cups)
Calories: 373
Calories from fat: 64
Fat: 7g
Saturated Fat: 3g
Cholesterol: 15mg
Sodium: 291mg
Carbohydrates: 67g
Fiber: 10g
Sugar 9g
Protein: 19g
WWP+: 10
SmartPoints: 11
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.