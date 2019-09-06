This low-calorie, high-protein comfort food meal will soon be a favorite in your household! The cheese and sun-dried tomatoes come together for a creamy, perfectly blended sauce the kids and hubby will love. No one will ever know it’s healthy!

Prop tip: Add some healthy protein by pairing this hearty pasta dish with our Skinny Turkey Meatballs (shown).

Recipe: Whole-Wheat Penne with Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato Sauce

Less than 10 minutes

Cook time: 15-20 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1½ cups

Ingredients

12 ounces whole-wheat penne, dry

1 Tbsp unsalted butter

1 Tbsp minced garlic

⅓ cup sun-dried tomatoes, chopped

1 Tbsp whole-wheat white flour

1½ cups skim milk

¼ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

¼ tsp salt

⅛ tsp black pepper

2 Tbsp fresh basil, chopped

Instructions

Bring a large pot of water to a boil and cook the penne according to package directions for al dente. In a large skillet over medium-low heat, melt the butter and add the garlic and chopped sun-dried tomatoes, cooking until the garlic is fragrant, less than a minute. Whisk in the flour and cook for about 30 seconds, until the butter and garlic become a thick paste. Lower the heat and whisk in the milk, stirring constantly until the sauce begins to thicken, about 3 minutes. Stir in the cheese, salt and black pepper. Cook for an additional 2 minutes until the cheese is completely melted, and then stir in 1 tablespoon basil. When the penne has finished cooking, drain the penne, reserving about ¼-cup to ½-cup of the pasta cooking water. Toss the penne into the sauce, and thin the sauce out with the reserved pasta water about 2 tablespoons at a time, if needed. Garnish with the remaining fresh chopped basil.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1½ cups)

Calories: 373

Calories from fat: 64

Fat: 7g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 15mg

Sodium: 291mg

Carbohydrates: 67g

Fiber: 10g

Sugar 9g

Protein: 19g

WWP+: 10

SmartPoints: 11

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.