This Weight Loss Creamy Cauliflower and Broccoli Soup recipe is perfect for those days when you want something light, yet still satiating. Cauliflower and broccoli are awesome veggies that you can eat without guilt, because they contain lots of fiber that fills you up without adding extra calories. The almond milk in this recipe gives a creamy texture and also cuts down on calories that would have been taken up by heavy cream or whole milk. A serving of this creamy, hearty soup contains only 124 calories and 5 grams of fat! That’s a win in our book.

Recipe: Weight Loss Creamy Cauliflower and Broccoli Soup

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 12-15 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1¼ cups

Ingredients

1 head cauliflower

1 head broccoli

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 shallot, thinly sliced

2½ cups unsweetened almond milk

¼ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

¼ teaspoon salt

black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Core and chop the cauliflower and broccoli. Bring a large pot of water to a boil and cook the cauliflower and broccoli for 8-10 minutes, or until fork-tender. Drain and set aside. While the cauliflower and broccoli are cooking, heat a small skillet over medium-low heat. Add the oil, garlic and shallot and cook for 4-6 minutes, or until the shallots are soft. Using either a high-powered blender, or an immersion blender in a large stockpot, blend together the cooked cauliflower, broccoli, shallot mixture, milk and cheese. Blend on high until smooth, and season with the salt and black pepper.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1¼ cups)

Calories: 124

Calories from fat: 46

Fat: 5g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 8mg

Sodium: 380mg

Carbohydrates: 15g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar: 8g

Protein: 7g

SmartPoints: 5

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.