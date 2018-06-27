This will quickly become one of your favorite salads! It’s quick, tasty, and an awesome source of protein! The pomegranate seeds add the perfect amount of sweetness, while the creamy balsamic dressing brings out a savory, mouthwatering flavor.
Recipe: Turkey and Pomegranate Salad with Creamy Balsamic Dressing
Videos by PopCulture.com
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 10-15 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: ¼ of salad (3 cups)
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 1 pound turkey cutlets (about 2 cutlets)
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- black pepper
- 12 cups mixed lettuce greens
- ½ cup pomegranate seeds
- 1 small crisp apple, thinly sliced
- ½ shallot, thinly sliced
- ¼ cup reduced-fat blue cheese crumbles
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 3 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons hot water
- salt, to taste
- black pepper, to taste
Instructions
- Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the oil. Season the turkey with salt and pepper, and cook until done, 4-6 minutes on each side. Allow the cooked turkey to rest on a cutting board while preparing the rest of the salad.
- To make the dressing, in a small mixing bowl, whisk the dijon and balsamic vinegar together. Whisk in the hot water. Next, whisk in the oil slowly and season with salt and pepper.
- Slice the reserved turkey diagonally into ½-inch wide strips.
- To assemble the salad, toss the lettuce greens, pomegranate seeds, sliced apples, sliced shallot, blue cheese crumbles, and dressing together.
- Place the sliced turkey on top and serve.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (¼ of salad (3 cups))
Calories: 342
Fat: 17g
Saturated Fat: 3g
Cholesterol: 74mg
Sodium: 302mg
Carbohydrates: 14g
Fiber: 4g
Sugar: 9g
Protein: 31g
WWP+: 9
SmartPoints: 9
3.1 The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.