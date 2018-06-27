This will quickly become one of your favorite salads! It’s quick, tasty, and an awesome source of protein! The pomegranate seeds add the perfect amount of sweetness, while the creamy balsamic dressing brings out a savory, mouthwatering flavor.

Recipe: Turkey and Pomegranate Salad with Creamy Balsamic Dressing

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 10-15 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: ¼ of salad (3 cups)

Ingredients

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 pound turkey cutlets (about 2 cutlets)

¼ teaspoon salt

black pepper

12 cups mixed lettuce greens

½ cup pomegranate seeds

1 small crisp apple, thinly sliced

½ shallot, thinly sliced

¼ cup reduced-fat blue cheese crumbles

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

3 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons hot water

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the oil. Season the turkey with salt and pepper, and cook until done, 4-6 minutes on each side. Allow the cooked turkey to rest on a cutting board while preparing the rest of the salad. To make the dressing, in a small mixing bowl, whisk the dijon and balsamic vinegar together. Whisk in the hot water. Next, whisk in the oil slowly and season with salt and pepper. Slice the reserved turkey diagonally into ½-inch wide strips. To assemble the salad, toss the lettuce greens, pomegranate seeds, sliced apples, sliced shallot, blue cheese crumbles, and dressing together. Place the sliced turkey on top and serve.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (¼ of salad (3 cups))

Calories: 342

Fat: 17g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 74mg

Sodium: 302mg

Carbohydrates: 14g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar: 9g

Protein: 31g

WWP+: 9

SmartPoints: 9

