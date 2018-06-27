It’s about two weeks until Valentine’s Day, so of course, I have been coming up with some wonderfully fun, skinny, enticing little treats to help you celebrate. It’s no secret that I love red velvet cake, so I put it on myself to create the best skinny version out there! Applesauce and coffee make this the absolute best ever. Plus, there is ooey gooey cream cheese goodness in every bite! And, really, could these mini heart-shaped cakes get any cuter?! I smile every time I look at them! If you’re anything like me and can’t get enough red velvet in your diet, try my Skinny Mini Red Velvet Cupcakes too!

Recipe: The Best Ever Red Velvet Cake

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 25-35 minutes

Yield: 16 servings

Serving size: ¼ of heart

Ingredients

1 cup white flour

1 cup wheat flour

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

2 Tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

1 cup sugar (or sweetener of your choice)

½ cup unsweetened applesauce

3 egg whites

1 cup light buttermilk

2 tsp vanilla

1 tsp white distilled vinegar

½ cup prepared plain coffee

red gel food coloring, 5-10 drops (varies with brand)

*Optional:

mini chocolate chips

For Cream Cheese Icing:

1 cup powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 (8-ounce) package of reduced-fat cream cheese, softened

*Optional ingredients are not included nutrition calculations.

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Spray cake pans with non-stick cooking spray and set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, baking powder, cocoa powder and salt. Use a whisk to mix dry ingredients and set aside. In a large bowl or stand up mixing bowl, combine applesauce and sweetener. Mix in the egg whites, light buttermilk, vanilla, and red gel food coloring to the applesauce and sweetener. Next, add the coffee and vinegar to the wet ingredients and stir to combine. Beat together the wet ingredients and the dry ingredients and make sure to beat on medium speed for 1-2 minutes until all ingredients are mixed well. Pour batter evenly into cake pans. Bake for 30-40 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Do not over bake. For frosting: Beat all ingredients together until creamy and fluffy in a stand up mixer or using a hand mixer. Allow cakes to cool. Using dental floss or a sharp knife, slice cakes in half. Spoon about 2 Tbsp of cream cheese icing on the bottom half and spread evenly. Place top half back on and then cover tops with icing. Sprinkle cakes with (optional) mini chocolate chips.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (¼ of heart):

Calories: 161

Fat: 2g

Carbohydrates: 37g

Fiber: 0g

Protein: 6g

Sugars: 23g

Sodium: 108mg

WWP+: 5

3.1