While lettuce wraps often seem like a guilt-free lunch or afternoon snack, they often contain an astounding amount of sodium and fat. Our Skinny Thai Chicken Lettuce Wraps, however, are full of seasoned veggies, chicken and other wholesome ingredients for a hearty, nourishing meal. Plus, the cool crunch of the lettuce coupled with the warm flavors wrapped inside is almost irresistible! The peanut sauce is the star of this dish. It’s so creamy and spicy which makes for a heavenly coating on the vibrant veggies and chicken.

Recipe: Thai Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20-25 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 2 lettuce wraps

Ingredients

juice of 1 lime (about 2 tablespoons)

2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

½ cup reduced-sodium chicken broth

¼ cup natural peanut butter

¼ teaspoon cayenne

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon peanut oil (or vegetable oil)

1 small onion, chopped

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, thinly sliced

2 cups Napa cabbage, shredded

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 cup carrots, shredded

8 lettuce wraps

Instructions

In a small bowl, combine lime juice, soy sauce, chicken broth, peanut butter, cayenne, and red pepper flakes. Whisk until well blended and set aside. In a wok or large skillet, heat the peanut oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion and garlic and stir-fry until the onions get soft, 2-4 minutes. Season the chicken with salt and pepper, then add to the wok and cook until cooked through, 4-6 minutes. Remove the chicken and set aside in a warm place. Reduce the wok to medium heat and add the cabbage, red bell pepper, and carrots and about 2 tablespoons of water. Allow the vegetables to steam for 2-3 minutes, or until tender crisp. Remove the vegetables and reserve with the chicken. Add the set-aside sauce to the wok and bring to a simmer. Return the reserved chicken and vegetables to wok, and stir fry until the sauce bubbles and thickens, and everything is coated evenly, 3-4 minutes. Add ½ cup of the chicken and vegetable mixture to each lettuce leaf and wrap the leaf around the mixture. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: 2 lettuce wraps

Calories: 298

Calories from fat: 123

Fat: 14g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 65mg

Sodium: 528mg

Carbohydrates: 15g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar: 6g

Protein: 30g

WWP+: 8

SmartPoints: 7

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.