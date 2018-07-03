Looking for a healthy drink which also tastes good? Try our Strawberry Kiwi Slimdown Water which is high in antioxidants, assists with digestion and the ideal drink for weight loss!
Tip: You can get the daily recommended 8 glasses of water by drinking this entire recipe throughout the day!
Recipe: Strawberry Kiwi Slimdown Water
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 15-20 minutes
Yield: 1 serving
Serving size: ½ gallon
Ingredients
- ½ gallon cold water
- 2 kiwis, sliced
- 6 strawberries, sliced
Instructions
- Mix all ingredients and keep chilled.
- Allow the ingredients to chill in the refrigerator for 1-2 hours before serving. Discard after 24-48 hours or when fruit starts to taste bitter.
*The recipe is meant to be drank without eating the fruit itself.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (½ gallon)
Calories: 0
Calories from fat: 0
Fat: 0g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 0mg
Carbohydrates: 0g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar 0g
Protein: 0g
WWP+: 0