Recipe: Spicy Quinoa Crusted Chicken

For a high-protein, low-carb dinner recipe, you must try this Spicy Quinoa Crusted Chicken. The quinoa packs a crunchy punch of protein while spices like cayenne pepper, paprika and chili powder take your taste buds on a ride. When you’re sick of plain grilled chicken, it’s time to break out this delicious, healthy chicken recipe.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 45-50 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 chicken breast

Ingredients

1 cup water

½ cup quinoa

1 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

⅛ teaspoon paprika

2 egg whites, beaten

1 tablespoon lime juice

4 (4-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts

4 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese

Optional*:

light ranch dressing

cilantro

lime wedges

*Optional ingredients not included in nutrition information.

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 300°F and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper, and set aside. Heat a small saucepan over high heat, add 1 cup of water and the quinoa. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook for 8-10 minutes until quinoa is cooked. Remove quinoa from the heat and let stand for 5 minutes; uncover and fluff with a fork and stir in the chili powder, cumin, salt, pepper, cayenne, and paprika. Spread the cooked quinoa evenly on the parchment lined baking sheet and toast the quinoa in the oven for 20-35 minutes, or until dried out. Allow the toasted quinoa to cool enough to handle, then transfer to a bowl or shallow dish. Discard the parchment paper, but save the baking sheet. Line it with foil and spray with nonstick cooking spray and raise the oven to 400° F. In a separate bowl, whisk together the egg white and lime juice. Dip each chicken breast in the egg mixture, then coat in the toasted quinoa, pressing lightly to adhere to all sides. Place the coated chicken breasts on the prepared baking sheet and place 1 tablespoon of cheese on each, then bake until done. 16-18 minutes. Serve with optional ranch dressing, cilantro, and a lime wedge for garnish.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 chicken breast)

Calories: 234

Calories from fat: 50

Fat: 5g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 72mg

Sodium: 464mg

Carbohydrates: 16g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 0g

Protein: 31g

SmartPoints: 5

3.1

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.