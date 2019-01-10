Recipe: Spicy Quinoa Crusted Chicken

For a high-protein, low-carb dinner recipe, you must try this Spicy Quinoa Crusted Chicken. The quinoa packs a crunchy punch of protein while spices like cayenne pepper, paprika and chili powder take your taste buds on a ride. When you’re sick of plain grilled chicken, it’s time to break out this delicious, healthy chicken recipe.
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 45-50 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1 chicken breast
Ingredients
- 1 cup water
- ½ cup quinoa
- 1 teaspoons chili powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- ⅛ teaspoon paprika
- 2 egg whites, beaten
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- 4 (4-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 4 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese
Optional*:
- light ranch dressing
- cilantro
- lime wedges
*Optional ingredients not included in nutrition information.
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 300°F and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper, and set aside.
- Heat a small saucepan over high heat, add 1 cup of water and the quinoa. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook for 8-10 minutes until quinoa is cooked.
- Remove quinoa from the heat and let stand for 5 minutes; uncover and fluff with a fork and stir in the chili powder, cumin, salt, pepper, cayenne, and paprika.
- Spread the cooked quinoa evenly on the parchment lined baking sheet and toast the quinoa in the oven for 20-35 minutes, or until dried out.
- Allow the toasted quinoa to cool enough to handle, then transfer to a bowl or shallow dish.
- Discard the parchment paper, but save the baking sheet. Line it with foil and spray with nonstick cooking spray and raise the oven to 400° F.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together the egg white and lime juice.
- Dip each chicken breast in the egg mixture, then coat in the toasted quinoa, pressing lightly to adhere to all sides.
- Place the coated chicken breasts on the prepared baking sheet and place 1 tablespoon of cheese on each, then bake until done. 16-18 minutes.
- Serve with optional ranch dressing, cilantro, and a lime wedge for garnish.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 chicken breast)
Calories: 234
Calories from fat: 50
Fat: 5g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 72mg
Sodium: 464mg
Carbohydrates: 16g
Fiber: 2g
Sugar: 0g
Protein: 31g
SmartPoints: 5
The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.