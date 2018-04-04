Who’s ready for takeout? This low calorie, protein-packed meal feels just like Chinese takeout, but without all the sodium, fat and extra calories. The crispy, panko-breaded chicken soaks up the sweet and spicy sauce for a tender, juicy chicken nugget. When we’re feeling really brave, we’ll amp up the sriracha — or use red pepper flakes — for an even spicier recipe.

Pro tip: Serve with white rice and thinly sliced green onions for an authentic takeout feel!



Recipe: Spicy Baked Sriracha Chicken



Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 18-20 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: ½ cup chicken

Ingredients

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch cubes (about 35 pieces)

2 egg whites, whisked

¾ cup panko bread crumbs + 2 tablespoons

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

½ cup sugar-free maple syrup

2 tablespoons sriracha hot sauce

1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon cornstarch

¼ cup cold water

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375°F and grease a cooling rack that fits in the baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. (This will help the baked nuggets be crispy.) Whisk the egg whites in one small mixing bowl, and the panko, salt, and black pepper in a second mixing bowl. Dunk the chicken pieces in the egg whites and let the excess drip off. Next, dredge the chicken pieces in the panko, coating all sides. Place the chicken on the prepared baking sheet and bake until the chicken is golden and done, 16-18 minutes. While the chicken is baking, prepare the sauce by heating the syrup, sriracha and soy sauce in a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir together the cornstarch and cold water to make a slurry, and set aside. Bring the sauce to a low boil, and then stir the slurry into the sauce. Allow it to come back up to a low boil for 1 minute until thickened. When the chicken is cooked, toss it into the sauce and serve hot.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (½ cup chicken)

Calories: 124

Calories from fat: 15

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 43mg

Sodium: 362mg

Carbohydrates: 11g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 1g

Protein: 18g

WWP+: 3

SmartPoints: 2

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.