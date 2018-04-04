Who’s ready for takeout? This low calorie, protein-packed meal feels just like Chinese takeout, but without all the sodium, fat and extra calories. The crispy, panko-breaded chicken soaks up the sweet and spicy sauce for a tender, juicy chicken nugget. When we’re feeling really brave, we’ll amp up the sriracha — or use red pepper flakes — for an even spicier recipe.
Pro tip: Serve with white rice and thinly sliced green onions for an authentic takeout feel!
Recipe: Spicy Baked Sriracha Chicken
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 18-20 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: ½ cup chicken
Ingredients
- 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch cubes (about 35 pieces)
- 2 egg whites, whisked
- ¾ cup panko bread crumbs + 2 tablespoons
- salt, to taste
- black pepper, to taste
- ½ cup sugar-free maple syrup
- 2 tablespoons sriracha hot sauce
- 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- ¼ cup cold water
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 375°F and grease a cooling rack that fits in the baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. (This will help the baked nuggets be crispy.)
- Whisk the egg whites in one small mixing bowl, and the panko, salt, and black pepper in a second mixing bowl.
- Dunk the chicken pieces in the egg whites and let the excess drip off. Next, dredge the chicken pieces in the panko, coating all sides.
- Place the chicken on the prepared baking sheet and bake until the chicken is golden and done, 16-18 minutes.
- While the chicken is baking, prepare the sauce by heating the syrup, sriracha and soy sauce in a small saucepan over medium heat.
- Stir together the cornstarch and cold water to make a slurry, and set aside. Bring the sauce to a low boil, and then stir the slurry into the sauce. Allow it to come back up to a low boil for 1 minute until thickened.
- When the chicken is cooked, toss it into the sauce and serve hot.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (½ cup chicken)
Calories: 124
Calories from fat: 15
Fat: 2g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 43mg
Sodium: 362mg
Carbohydrates: 11g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 1g
Protein: 18g
WWP+: 3
SmartPoints: 2
The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.