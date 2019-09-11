There is nothing better to warm you up than a bowl of delicious slow cooker chicken chili. This delish (and skinny) chili dish is perfect for those cold winter days or when you’re serving a large group. It’s even good for warm weather! If you’re looking for a way to kick the spice up in this chili, sub in 4 ounces of chopped jalapeños in place of the green chiles. If you need an easy shredded chicken recipe, try our Slow Cooker Skinny Shredded Chicken.
Recipe: Slow Cooker White Chicken Chili
Videos by PopCulture.com
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 4-6 hours on high or 6-8 hours on low
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 1⅓ cups
Ingredients
- 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 (4-ounce) can diced green chilies
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 2 teaspoons cumin
- salt, to taste
- black pepper, to taste
- 2 (15-ounce) cans white beans (cannellini/white kidney beans), drained and rinsed
- 4 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth
Instructions
- Place all of the ingredients in the slow cooker, and stir together.
- Cover and cook on high for 4-6 hours or low for 6-8 hours.
- Using tongs, remove the chicken and shred it. Add it back to the slow cooker and serve each portion with optional sour cream, cilantro, and cheese.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1⅓ cups)
Calories: 222
Calories from fat: 29
Fat: 4g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 43mg
Sodium: 453mg
Carbohydrates: 26g
Fiber: 7g
Sugar: 2g
Protein: 24g
SmartPoints: 5
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.