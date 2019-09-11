There is nothing better to warm you up than a bowl of delicious slow cooker chicken chili. This delish (and skinny) chili dish is perfect for those cold winter days or when you’re serving a large group. It’s even good for warm weather! If you’re looking for a way to kick the spice up in this chili, sub in 4 ounces of chopped jalapeños in place of the green chiles. If you need an easy shredded chicken recipe, try our Slow Cooker Skinny Shredded Chicken.

Recipe: Slow Cooker White Chicken Chili

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 4-6 hours on high or 6-8 hours on low

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1⅓ cups

Ingredients



1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

1 onion, diced

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 (4-ounce) can diced green chilies

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon dried oregano

2 teaspoons cumin

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

2 (15-ounce) cans white beans (cannellini/white kidney beans), drained and rinsed

4 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth

Instructions

Place all of the ingredients in the slow cooker, and stir together. Cover and cook on high for 4-6 hours or low for 6-8 hours. Using tongs, remove the chicken and shred it. Add it back to the slow cooker and serve each portion with optional sour cream, cilantro, and cheese.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1⅓ cups)

Calories: 222

Calories from fat: 29

Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 43mg

Sodium: 453mg

Carbohydrates: 26g

Fiber: 7g

Sugar: 2g

Protein: 24g

SmartPoints: 5

