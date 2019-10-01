These little nuggets of goodness are too delicious not to try! And by try, we mean try on everything! They are perfect on our Spaghetti Squash with Turkey Meatballs, but they can go on pasta, in a casserole, on a hoagie, in a lasagna, on a kabob, or just on your fork! The zucchini and carrots add some beautiful color to the meatballs and baking them with the marinara makes them that much prettier!

Recipe: Skinny Veggie and Turkey Meatballs

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20-30 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 5 meatballs

Ingredients

1 pound ground turkey

1 egg

⅓ cup Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, grated (plus 2-3 Tbsp more for topping)

½ cup zucchini, shredded (about ½ of a large zucchini)

⅓ cup whole wheat breadcrumbs

⅓ cup carrots, finely shredded

1 Tbsp dried basil (⅓ cup if using fresh)

1 Tbsp dried parsley (⅓ cup if using fresh)

2-3 garlic cloves, diced

2 cups light marinara sauce

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400ºF. In a bowl, combine turkey, egg, cheese, carrot, zucchini, basil, parsley, garlic, and spices. Fold ingredients together with hands, but be careful not to over-mix. Too much mixing can dry out your meatballs. Pour marinara sauce into a 9×13 dish, and then grab your bowl of meat. Roll your meatballs into about one inch thick balls and place evenly throughout casserole dish. (I was able to make 33 meatballs from this batch). Bake for about 20 minutes, or until meatballs are cooked all the way through. The internal temperature of the meatballs should be 165 degrees.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (5 meatballs)

Calories: 210

Fat: 7g

Carbohydrates: 10g

Fiber: 1g

Protein: 17g

Sugars: 3g

Sodium: 318 mg

WWP+: 4

SmartPoints: 5

