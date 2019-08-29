Recipe: Skinny Tropical Protein Smoothie

Whipping up big tropical flavor is so easy with our Skinny Tropical Protein Smoothie! Just a touch of coconut extract brings out a big coconut flavor! This smoothie makes getting a boost of protein in the morning easy by just adding a scoop of our favorite protein powder.

Recipe: Skinny Tropical Smoothie

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 1 serving

Serving size: 1 smoothie

Ingredients

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

1 cup frozen tropical fruit mix

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

½ teaspoon coconut extract

*If using fresh fruit instead of frozen, add 1 cup of ice cubes. Adjust ice or liquid accordingly for desired consistency.

Instructions

Blend all of the ingredients together in a blender until smooth.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 smoothie)

Calories: 177

Calories from fat: 32

Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 42mg

Sodium: 318mg

Carbohydrates: 18g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 12g

Protein: 18g

SmartPoints: 5

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.