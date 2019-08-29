Recipe: Skinny Tropical Protein Smoothie

Whipping up big tropical flavor is so easy with our Skinny Tropical Protein Smoothie! Just a touch of coconut extract brings out a big coconut flavor! This smoothie makes getting a boost of protein in the morning easy by just adding a scoop of our favorite protein powder.
If you are looking for other yummy smoothie recipes you have to try our delicious Strawberry Pineapple Protein Smoothie and Peanut Butter and Jelly Protein Smoothie!
Videos by PopCulture.com
Recipe: Skinny Tropical Smoothie
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 1 serving
Serving size: 1 smoothie
Ingredients
- 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
- 1 cup frozen tropical fruit mix
- 1 scoop vanilla protein powder
- ½ teaspoon coconut extract
*If using fresh fruit instead of frozen, add 1 cup of ice cubes. Adjust ice or liquid accordingly for desired consistency.
Instructions
- Blend all of the ingredients together in a blender until smooth.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 smoothie)
Calories: 177
Calories from fat: 32
Fat: 4g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 42mg
Sodium: 318mg
Carbohydrates: 18g
Fiber: 3g
Sugar: 12g
Protein: 18g
SmartPoints: 5
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.