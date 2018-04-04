This is a super easy, freezer friendly dinner that is bound to become a fave in your house! This dish kind of reminds us of a heartier version of Spanish rice! Although this recipe is perfect solo, it can easily be stuffed in bell peppers or served on a low-carb tortilla! For a fun appetizer or side, try our Skinny Guacamole!
Recipe: Skinny Tomato, Rice & Corn Skillet Casserole
Prep time: 10 minutes, rice time not included
Cook time: 35 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: generous 1 cup
Ingredients
1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 red bell pepper, diced
1 white onion, chopped
1½ Tbsp garlic, minced
1 cup long-grain white rice, cooked
1 Tbsp chili powder
2 cups yellow corn, frozen
1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium black beans, rinsed + drained
1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chilies
1 (14.5-ounce) can reduced-sodium vegetable broth
3 plum tomatoes, sliced
¾ cup reduced-fat, shredded Mexican cheese
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350ºF. Over medium heat, heat oil in a very large iron skillet (or a 3-quart flameproof casserole dish with lid). Add bell pepper, onion, and garlic; cook for about 4 minutes or until onion is transparent; stir occasionally.
Stir in rice and chili powder. Cook for one minute before adding corn, diced tomatoes, beans and broth to rice mixture. Bring to boil and simmer for about 3 minutes; stir occasionally.
Carefully cover with foil (I used hot mitts to press down and around the sides). Transfer to oven and bake for about 20 minutes or until most of the liquid is absorbed.
Take off foil and sprinkle with Mexican cheese. Bake, uncovered, until cheese is melted, about 5 more minutes. Top with tomatoes and let stand for 5 minutes before serving.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (generous 1 cup):
Calories: 316Fat: 6g
Carbohydrates: 50g
Fiber: 6g
Sugars: 8g
Protein: 10g
WWP+: 9
SmartPoints: 10
3.1