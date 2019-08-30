Lifestyle

Recipe: Skinny Shrimp Scampi

Most Shrimp Scampi utilize use a ton of butter and served over refined pasta — so you might wonder if it is even possible to make a light version of this dish…it is! You will love our lightened up Skinny Shrimp Scampi! We used fiber-filled whole wheat pasta and only one tablespoon of butter, and you won’t miss the traditional version one little bit! Recipe: Skinny Shrimp Scampi

Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1 cups

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces whole wheat spaghetti

  • 2 garlic cloves, chopped

  • 1 Tbsp light butter

  • 1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

  • ¾ cup red bell pepper, chopped

  • ½ cup white clam sauce

  • ½ cup white wine

  • 1 tsp lemon juice

  • ½ tsp crushed red pepper flake

  • ¼ tsp salt

  • ¼ tsp black pepper

  • 1 lb medium-sized raw shrimp (about 40)

  • 2 Tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

  • 1 lemon, cut into 4 wedges

*Optional:

  • ½ cup reduced-fat Parmesan cheese

*Optional ingredients are not included in nutritional calculations.

Instructions

  1. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and set aside.

  2. In a large skillet over medium heat, simmer garlic in olive oil and butter for 2 minutes.

  3. Add bell pepper, clam sauce, wine, lemon juice, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper. Cook until bell pepper is tender, about 3 minutes.

  4. Add shrimp and cook until they turn pink, about 4 minutes.

  5. Add parsley and remove from heat.

  6. Add pasta to scampi mixture and toss. Serve hot with lemon wedges and (optional) Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 cup)
Calories: 380
Calories from fat: 83
Fat: 13g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 92mg
Sodium: 508mg
Carbohydrates: 47g
Fiber: 6g
Sugar 4g
Protein: 21g
WWP+: 10

