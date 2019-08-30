Most Shrimp Scampi utilize use a ton of butter and served over refined pasta — so you might wonder if it is even possible to make a light version of this dish…it is! You will love our lightened up Skinny Shrimp Scampi! We used fiber-filled whole wheat pasta and only one tablespoon of butter, and you won’t miss the traditional version one little bit! Recipe: Skinny Shrimp Scampi

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 cups

Ingredients

8 ounces whole wheat spaghetti

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 Tbsp light butter

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

¾ cup red bell pepper, chopped

½ cup white clam sauce

½ cup white wine

1 tsp lemon juice

½ tsp crushed red pepper flake

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

1 lb medium-sized raw shrimp (about 40)

2 Tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

1 lemon, cut into 4 wedges

*Optional:

½ cup reduced-fat Parmesan cheese

*Optional ingredients are not included in nutritional calculations.

Instructions

Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and set aside. In a large skillet over medium heat, simmer garlic in olive oil and butter for 2 minutes. Add bell pepper, clam sauce, wine, lemon juice, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper. Cook until bell pepper is tender, about 3 minutes. Add shrimp and cook until they turn pink, about 4 minutes. Add parsley and remove from heat. Add pasta to scampi mixture and toss. Serve hot with lemon wedges and (optional) Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cup)

Calories: 380

Calories from fat: 83

Fat: 13g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 92mg

Sodium: 508mg

Carbohydrates: 47g

Fiber: 6g

Sugar 4g

Protein: 21g

WWP+: 10

