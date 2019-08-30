This dish is sweet and spicy, so prepare for tons of delicious flavor! We originally saw this recipe in a Weight Watchers cookbook and adapted it from there. One of the best parts of this dish is our Skinny Chipotle Mashed Potatoes on top! They bring the spice! And when mixed with with raisins and cinnamon in the beef mixture, they make for the perfect balance of heat and sweet! This recipe calls for about ½ of the complete mashed potato recipe, so save your leftovers for a side dish tomorrow night! If you like this recipe, be sure to try my Skinny Beef Picadillo!

Recipe: Skinny Shepherd’s Pie (Picadillo Style)

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1¾ cup

Ingredients

1 lb lean ground beef

1 onion, diced

1 small zucchini, chopped

1 small yellow squash, chopped

2 Tbsp garlic, minced

14.5 oz can diced tomatoes

2 Tbsp raisins, chopped

¼ cup pimento-stuffed olives, chopped

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp ground cumin

3 cups Skinny Chipotle Mashed Potatoes

2 tsp extra virgin olive oil

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375ºF Spray casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. In a large, deep skillet over medium heat, add lean ground beef and cook, breaking it apart with a wooden spatula or spoon. After the meat has browned, drain excess fat, place in a bowl, and set aside. In the same skillet, add extra virgin olive oil. Add onion, garlic, zucchini, and squash. Cook for 5-6 minutes, until the vegetables have softened. Return beef to skillet. Add in tomatoes, raisins, olives, cinnamon, and cumin. Stir all ingredients together and bring mixture to a boil. Transfer mixture into greased casserole dish. Spoon Skinny Chipotle Mashed Potatoes on top of meat mixture to cover casserole. Place casserole in oven and bake for 15-20 minutes, until potatoes are starting to brown and edges are bubbly. Let stand a few minutes before serving.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1¾ cup)

Calories: 242

Calories from fat: 41

Fat: 7g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 44mg

Sodium: 458mg

Carbohydrates: 28g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar 9g

Protein: 21g

WWP+: 6

SmartPoints: 7