The words “skinny” and “cheesecake” have come together in this fabulous fall dessert. This cake is impressive enough to share at a party while being easy enough to make any night of the week. Sugar-free Jello, fat-free cheesecake pudding mix and light whipped topping keep this dessert light and delicious.Recipe: Skinny Pumpkin Cheesecake Poke Cake
10 minutes
Cook time: 30-35 minutes
Yield: 12 servings
Serving size: 1/12th equal size slice
Ingredients
- 1 (18.25-ounce) box golden yellow cake mix, dry cake mix only
- 1 (15-ounce) can 100% pure pumpkin
- 1 ounce Jell-O Cheesecake Fat Free/Sugar Free Pudding Dessert
- 2 cups skim milk
- 1 (8-ounce) container light whipped topping
*Optional:
- 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 1 tablespoon chopped walnuts
*Optional ingredients are not included in the nutritional calculations.
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Lightly coat a 9×13 baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
- In a large stand-up mixing bowl or large bowl with a hand mixer, mix together the dry cake mix, pumpkin and ½ cup of water. If using the pumpkin pie spice, mix that in as well.
- Mix until the batter is lump-free and fluffy, 2-3 minutes.
- Transfer the batter to the prepared baking pan and bake until edges are golden brown and fork inserted in center comes out clean, 30-35 minutes.
- Allow the cake to cool completely.
- Using a straw or the end of a spoon, generously poke holes throughout the cake.
- In a medium bowl, mix the cheesecake pudding mixture with the 2 cups of skim milk.
- Using a whisk, whisk the pudding for 2 minutes.
- Immediately pour pudding evenly over the cake.
- Top the cake with the light whipped topping and optional chopped walnuts and/or pumpkin pie spice.
- Refrigerate the cake before serving, and keep leftovers stored in refrigerator.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1/12th equal size slice):
Calories: 274
Fat: 4g
Carbohydrates: 53g
Fiber: 2g
Protein: 3g
Sugars: 28g
Sodium: 407mg
WWP+: 7