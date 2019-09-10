Recipe: Skinny Pumpkin Cheesecake Poke Cake

The words “skinny” and “cheesecake” have come together in this fabulous fall dessert. This cake is impressive enough to share at a party while being easy enough to make any night of the week. Sugar-free Jello, fat-free cheesecake pudding mix and light whipped topping keep this dessert light and delicious.

10 minutes

Cook time: 30-35 minutes

Yield: 12 servings

Serving size: 1/12th equal size slice

Ingredients

1 (18.25-ounce) box golden yellow cake mix, dry cake mix only

1 (15-ounce) can 100% pure pumpkin

1 ounce Jell-O Cheesecake Fat Free/Sugar Free Pudding Dessert

2 cups skim milk

1 (8-ounce) container light whipped topping

*Optional:

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 tablespoon chopped walnuts

*Optional ingredients are not included in the nutritional calculations.

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Lightly coat a 9×13 baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. In a large stand-up mixing bowl or large bowl with a hand mixer, mix together the dry cake mix, pumpkin and ½ cup of water. If using the pumpkin pie spice, mix that in as well. Mix until the batter is lump-free and fluffy, 2-3 minutes. Transfer the batter to the prepared baking pan and bake until edges are golden brown and fork inserted in center comes out clean, 30-35 minutes. Allow the cake to cool completely. Using a straw or the end of a spoon, generously poke holes throughout the cake. In a medium bowl, mix the cheesecake pudding mixture with the 2 cups of skim milk. Using a whisk, whisk the pudding for 2 minutes. Immediately pour pudding evenly over the cake. Top the cake with the light whipped topping and optional chopped walnuts and/or pumpkin pie spice. Refrigerate the cake before serving, and keep leftovers stored in refrigerator.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1/12th equal size slice):

Calories: 274

Fat: 4g

Carbohydrates: 53g

Fiber: 2g

Protein: 3g

Sugars: 28g

Sodium: 407mg

WWP+: 7