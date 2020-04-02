This frittata makes for the perfect light, yet filling breakfast. Make it when you have overnight guests or just any day of the week! This light, fluffy breakfast is full of flavor you and your family will love. The great thing about this recipe is that you can hone your own creative culinary skills by switching out veggies. Love mushrooms? Add them! What about roasted red peppers or broccoli? Sure! Make it your own!

Looking for more healthy living ideas, workouts and recipes? Check us out on Pinterest!



Videos by PopCulture.com

Recipe: Skinny Pepper and Onion Frittata

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25-30 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 2 slices (1/4 of frittata)

Ingredients

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 small onion, thinly sliced

1 green bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

4 eggs

8 egg whites

½ cup skim milk

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ cup reduced-fat mild cheddar shredded cheese

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400° F. Heat a 10-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil, onion and bell peppers and cook for 12-15 minutes or until very soft and the onions are translucent. (The vegetables will shrink down to almost half their original size.) In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, egg whites, milk, salt, black pepper and garlic powder. Pour over the vegetable mixture and continue cooking for 5 minutes over medium-heat, or until the edges of the eggs start to set. Evenly sprinkle the cheese over the eggs and transfer the skillet to the oven and cook for 8-10 minutes, or until the center is set. To test if it is done, insert the tip of a knife into the center. If it comes out clean, it’s done. Allow to sit for 5 minutes before slicing into 8 slices.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (2 slices (1/4 of frittata):

Calories: 186

Calories from fat: 80

Fat: 10g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 180mg

Sodium: 530mg

Carbohydrates: 10g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 6g

Protein: 18g

WWP+: 5

SmartPoints: 5

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.