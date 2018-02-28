A delicious recipe full of juicy peached and crunchy topping. Despite it’s buttery flavor, it’s skinny—with only 144 calories per serving, you can add a dollop of your favorite low-cal vanilla frozen yogurt!
Recipe: Skinny Peach Crumble
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 25-30 minutes
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: ½ cup
Ingredients
8 ripe peaches, peeled, pitted, and sliced
2 tablespoons stevia (or your favorite no-calorie sweetener)
1 teaspoon lemon juice
½ teaspoon cinnamon
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons white whole wheat flour
1 teaspoon stevia (or your favorite no-calorie sweetener)
½ teaspoon cinnamon
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, cold and diced small
½ cup old fashioned rolled oats
Instructions
For the filling: Preheat the oven to 375°F and spray a 9×9-inch baking dish or 8 small individual ramekins with nonstick cooking spray.
In a large bowl, combine the filling ingredients and pour into the prepared baking dish or dishes.
For the topping: Combine all of the topping ingredients and mash the butter cubes into the mixture with clean hands. Add the oats and stir to combine.
Evenly sprinkle the topping over the peach filling and bake for 25-30 minutes, or until the top is golden brown and the filling is bubbling.
Serve warm with optional toppings as desired.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (½ cup)
Calories: 144
Calories from fat: 44
Fat: 5g
Saturated Fat: 3g
Cholesterol: 11mg
Sodium: 73mg
Carbohydrates: 25g
Fiber: 3g
Sugar: 19g
Protein: 2g
WWP+: 4
SmartPoints: 4
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.