A delicious recipe full of juicy peached and crunchy topping. Despite it’s buttery flavor, it’s skinny—with only 144 calories per serving, you can add a dollop of your favorite low-cal vanilla frozen yogurt!

Recipe: Skinny Peach Crumble

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 25-30 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: ½ cup

Ingredients

Instructions

For the filling: Preheat the oven to 375°F and spray a 9×9-inch baking dish or 8 small individual ramekins with nonstick cooking spray.

In a large bowl, combine the filling ingredients and pour into the prepared baking dish or dishes.

For the topping: Combine all of the topping ingredients and mash the butter cubes into the mixture with clean hands. Add the oats and stir to combine.

Evenly sprinkle the topping over the peach filling and bake for 25-30 minutes, or until the top is golden brown and the filling is bubbling.