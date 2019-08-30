We love cooking southern dishes, especially when there is a chance to make it super healthy! In this gumbo recipe, yummy, filling shrimp and chicken sausage team up with so many tasty vegetables to make this a hearty and healthy southern comfort meal. Try this served on top of brown rice or with a side of cornbread. For more southern favorites made skinny, try our Skinny (Gluten-Free) Un-fried Chicken!

Recipe: Skinny Low-Country Gumbo

Prep time: 25-30 minutes

Cook time: 30-35 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1⅓ cups gumbo + ¼ cup brown rice

Ingredients

2 links fully cooked spicy chicken sausage, sliced

2 tablespoons canola oil

2 stalks celery, diced

1 green bell pepper

1 onion, diced

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon whole wheat white flour

3 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 (14-ounce) can no-salt-added tomatoes

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 dried bay leaves

1 pound medium shrimp, shelled and deveined (about 30)

10 ounces frozen and sliced okra

¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped

1½ cups cooked brown rice

Instructions

Heat a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-low heat. Add the sausage and brown it for 1 to 2 minutes, then remove and set aside. Add the oil, celery, green bell pepper, and onion, cooking until the onions begin to look translucent, 6 to 8 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until soft and fragrant, 1 minute. Whisk in the flour, cooking until it thickens and smells nutty, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Whisk in the chicken broth and tomatoes and their juice. Add the cayenne and bay leaves, and reduce the heat to a simmer. Simmer for 20 minutes to let the flavors meld. Add the shrimp, set-aside sausage, frozen okra, and parsley, simmering until the shrimp is pink and opaque and the okra is heated through, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove from the heat, season with salt and pepper, to taste, and serve with ¼ cup of rice each.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1⅓ cups gumbo + ¼ cup brown rice)

Calories: 242

Calories from fat: 63

Fat: 7g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 102mg

Sodium: 573mg

Carbohydrates: 26g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar: 5g

Protein: 19g

SmartPoints: 5

