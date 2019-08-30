We love cooking southern dishes, especially when there is a chance to make it super healthy! In this gumbo recipe, yummy, filling shrimp and chicken sausage team up with so many tasty vegetables to make this a hearty and healthy southern comfort meal. Try this served on top of brown rice or with a side of cornbread. For more southern favorites made skinny, try our Skinny (Gluten-Free) Un-fried Chicken!
Recipe: Skinny Low-Country Gumbo
Prep time: 25-30 minutes
Cook time: 30-35 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 1⅓ cups gumbo + ¼ cup brown rice
Ingredients
- 2 links fully cooked spicy chicken sausage, sliced
- 2 tablespoons canola oil
- 2 stalks celery, diced
- 1 green bell pepper
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon whole wheat white flour
- 3 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 1 (14-ounce) can no-salt-added tomatoes
- 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 2 dried bay leaves
- 1 pound medium shrimp, shelled and deveined (about 30)
- 10 ounces frozen and sliced okra
- ¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped
- 1½ cups cooked brown rice
Instructions
- Heat a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-low heat. Add the sausage and brown it for 1 to 2 minutes, then remove and set aside.
- Add the oil, celery, green bell pepper, and onion, cooking until the onions begin to look translucent, 6 to 8 minutes.
- Add the garlic and cook until soft and fragrant, 1 minute.
- Whisk in the flour, cooking until it thickens and smells nutty, 30 seconds to 1 minute.
- Whisk in the chicken broth and tomatoes and their juice.
- Add the cayenne and bay leaves, and reduce the heat to a simmer. Simmer for 20 minutes to let the flavors meld.
- Add the shrimp, set-aside sausage, frozen okra, and parsley, simmering until the shrimp is pink and opaque and the okra is heated through, 6 to 8 minutes.
- Remove from the heat, season with salt and pepper, to taste, and serve with ¼ cup of rice each.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1⅓ cups gumbo + ¼ cup brown rice)
Calories: 242
Calories from fat: 63
Fat: 7g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 102mg
Sodium: 573mg
Carbohydrates: 26g
Fiber: 4g
Sugar: 5g
Protein: 19g
SmartPoints: 5
3.1 The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.