This quick, healthy pasta dish will be ready on the dinner table in 30 minutes! We used lemon juice, clam sauce, parsley, garlic and red pepper flakes to liven up whole-wheat linguine for a meal your family will love. A serving of this pasta dish contains only 322 calories and 4 grams of fat. Recipe: Skinny Linguine with White Clam Sauce

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 16-18 minutes

Yield: 5 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ingredients

8 ounces whole-wheat linguine pasta, dry

½ tablespoon unsalted butter

1 shallot, minced

3 tablespoons minced garlic

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

¼ teaspoon salt

Black pepper, to taste

¼ cup dry white cooking wine

3 (6-ounce) cans chopped clams, drained with liquid reserved

Juice of 1 lemon (about 2 tablespoons) + 1 teaspoon zest

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Instructions

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the linguine according to package directions for al dente. Reserve ¼ cup of the pasta water before draining. While the pasta is cooking, heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the butter and shallot, and cook for 1-2 minutes or until the shallot is soft. Add the garlic and red pepper flakes, and continue cooking for 30 seconds to 1 minute, or until fragrant. Add the wine and cook for 2-4 minutes, then add the reserved clam liquid, clams, lemon juice, zest, salt and black pepper, and cook an additional 2-4 minutes. Add the drained linguine and parsley and toss gently to combine with the clam sauce. Thin the sauce with 1 tablespoon at a time of reserved pasta water if necessary.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cup)

Calories: 322

Calories from fat: 37

Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 53mg

Sodium: 234mg

Carbohydrates: 41g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar: 2g

Protein: 32g

WWP+: 8

SmartPoints: 7

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.