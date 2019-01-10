Recipe: Skinny Lemon Tilapia
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 14-16 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1 fillet with ¼ of the sauce
Ingredients:
- 4 (6-ounce) tilapia fillets
- 1 tablespoon lemon peel seasoning
- 2 tablespoons light butter, melted
- Juice of 1 lemon (about 2 tablespoons)
- 2 tablespoons fresh dill, chopped
- Salt, to taste
- Black pepper, to taste
- 2 ounces ⅓-less fat cream cheese
- Juice of 2 lemons (about 4 tablespoons)
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 425°F and line a baking sheet with foil and nonstick cooking spray, or a large oven safe skillet.
- Season each fillet with salt and black pepper, to taste. Sprinkle the lemon peel seasoning evenly on each fillet, then brush with the melted butter, squeeze of lemon, and sprinkle 1 tablespoon of the chopped dill over each fillet.
- Bake for 14-16 minutes, or until the fish is opaque and the flesh flakes easily with a fork.
- While the fish is baking, make the sauce: In a small microwave safe bowl, soften the cream cheese 30 seconds at a time, until very soft.
- Stir in the lemon juice, the remaining 1 tablespoon of chopped dill, and lemon zest into the melted cream cheese.
- Evenly divide the sauce between the 4 fillets, and serve hot.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 fillet with ¼ of the sauce)
Calories: 252
Calories from fat: 106
Fat: 11g
Saturated Fat: 6g
Cholesterol: 109mg
Sodium: 153mg
Carbohydrates: 2g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 1g
Protein: 35g
SmartPoints: 6