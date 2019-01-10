Lifestyle

Recipe: Skinny Lemon Tilapia

Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 14-16 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1 fillet with ¼ of the sauce

Ingredients:

  • 4 (6-ounce) tilapia fillets
  • 1 tablespoon lemon peel seasoning
  • 2 tablespoons light butter, melted
  • Juice of 1 lemon (about 2 tablespoons)
  • 2 tablespoons fresh dill, chopped
  • Salt, to taste
  • Black pepper, to taste
  • 2 ounces ⅓-less fat cream cheese
  • Juice of 2 lemons (about 4 tablespoons)
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest

Instructions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 425°F and line a baking sheet with foil and nonstick cooking spray, or a large oven safe skillet.
  2. Season each fillet with salt and black pepper, to taste. Sprinkle the lemon peel seasoning evenly on each fillet, then brush with the melted butter, squeeze of lemon, and sprinkle 1 tablespoon of the chopped dill over each fillet.
  3. Bake for 14-16 minutes, or until the fish is opaque and the flesh flakes easily with a fork.
  4. While the fish is baking, make the sauce: In a small microwave safe bowl, soften the cream cheese 30 seconds at a time, until very soft.
  5. Stir in the lemon juice, the remaining 1 tablespoon of chopped dill, and lemon zest into the melted cream cheese.
  6. Evenly divide the sauce between the 4 fillets, and serve hot.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 fillet with ¼ of the sauce)
Calories: 252
Calories from fat: 106
Fat: 11g
Saturated Fat: 6g
Cholesterol: 109mg
Sodium: 153mg
Carbohydrates: 2g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 1g
Protein: 35g
SmartPoints: 6

