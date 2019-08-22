This will easily become your favorite go-to dish! A simple fix with spectacular flavors is always a winner in my book! It’s totally painless to make, even on busy nights, and the results are a mouth-watering mix of tart and savory! Serve this one up with a side of asparagus or your favorite veggies, and you’re all set! For more weeknight meal ideas, ready in 30 minutes or less, try our Skinny Cheese Enchiladas or our Skinny Fish Sticks!

Recipe: Skinny Lemon Chicken

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 20-25 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 chicken breast

Ingredients

½ cup Italian-style bread crumbs

½ tsp garlic powder

2 tsp salt-free lemon pepper seasoning

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

¼ cup lemon juice

1 Tbsp canola or olive oil

4 (4-ounce) boneless skinless chicken breast

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375ºF. Combine bread crumbs, garlic powder, lemon pepper, salt and pepper in a shallow bowl, mix. In a separate bowl stir lemon juice and oil together. Lightly spray a baking sheet with cooking spray and set up your assembly line: chicken – lemon – bread crumbs – baking dish. One at a time, dip chicken in lemon mixture. Dredge chicken on both sides in the bread crumb mixture. Place coated chicken on baking dish. If you have any extra bread crumb mixture just dump it on top. Bake at for 20 to 25 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink in centers.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 chicken breast)

Calories: 170

Fat: 7g

Carbohydrates: 5g

Fiber: 0g

Protein: 23g

Sugars: 0g

Sodium: 600mg

WWP+: 4

