This fresh Greek salad is just as delicious as it is beautiful! The Feta cheese gives it the savory flavor that many salads lack, and it pairs perfectly with a creamy Greek dressing. If you want to amp up the protein side of things, feel free to add grilled chicken!
Recipe: Skinny Greek Salad with Creamy Greek Dressing
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: none
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 2 heaping cups + 2 tablespoons dressing
Ingredients
- 6 cups chopped Romaine lettuce
- 2 Roma tomatoes, sliced in bite-sized pieces
- ½ small red onion, thinly sliced
- 1 cucumber, thinly sliced
- ½ cup reduced-sodium Kalamata olives, sliced lengthwise
- ½ cup reduced-fat feta cheese crumbles
- 1 (12-ounce) jar roasted red peppers, drained and thinly sliced
- 1 (14-ounce) can artichoke hearts in brine, drained and coarsely chopped
- ½ cup plain, non-fat Greek yogurt
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 2 teaspoons fresh dill
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
Instructions
- Toss all of the salad ingredients together, set aside and prepare the dressing.
- To prepare the dressing, mix all of the ingredients together with a whisk or in a blender until smooth and creamy.
- Toss the dressing with the salad and served chilled.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 heaping cups + 2 tablespoons dressing)
Calories: 228
Calories from fat: 164
Fat: 19g
Saturated Fat: 6g
Cholesterol: 5mg
Sodium: 629mg
Carbohydrates: 11g
Fiber: 3g
Sugar: 5g
Protein: 5g
SmartPoints: 7
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.