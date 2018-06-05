This fresh Greek salad is just as delicious as it is beautiful! The Feta cheese gives it the savory flavor that many salads lack, and it pairs perfectly with a creamy Greek dressing. If you want to amp up the protein side of things, feel free to add grilled chicken!

Recipe: Skinny Greek Salad with Creamy Greek Dressing

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: none

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 2 heaping cups + 2 tablespoons dressing

Ingredients

6 cups chopped Romaine lettuce

2 Roma tomatoes, sliced in bite-sized pieces

½ small red onion, thinly sliced

1 cucumber, thinly sliced

½ cup reduced-sodium Kalamata olives, sliced lengthwise

½ cup reduced-fat feta cheese crumbles

1 (12-ounce) jar roasted red peppers, drained and thinly sliced

1 (14-ounce) can artichoke hearts in brine, drained and coarsely chopped

½ cup plain, non-fat Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

1 teaspoon minced garlic

2 teaspoons fresh dill

1 teaspoon lemon juice

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

Instructions

Toss all of the salad ingredients together, set aside and prepare the dressing. To prepare the dressing, mix all of the ingredients together with a whisk or in a blender until smooth and creamy. Toss the dressing with the salad and served chilled.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 heaping cups + 2 tablespoons dressing)

Calories: 228

Calories from fat: 164

Fat: 19g

Saturated Fat: 6g

Cholesterol: 5mg

Sodium: 629mg

Carbohydrates: 11g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 5g

Protein: 5g

SmartPoints: 7

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.