Recipe: Skinny Greek Salad with Creamy Greek Dressing

This fresh Greek salad is just as delicious as it is beautiful! The Feta cheese gives it the savory flavor that many salads lack, and it pairs perfectly with a creamy Greek dressing. If you want to amp up the protein side of things, feel free to add grilled chicken!

Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: none
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 2 heaping cups + 2 tablespoons dressing

Ingredients

  • 6 cups chopped Romaine lettuce
  • 2 Roma tomatoes, sliced in bite-sized pieces
  • ½ small red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 cucumber, thinly sliced
  • ½ cup reduced-sodium Kalamata olives, sliced lengthwise
  • ½ cup reduced-fat feta cheese crumbles
  • 1 (12-ounce) jar roasted red peppers, drained and thinly sliced
  • 1 (14-ounce) can artichoke hearts in brine, drained and coarsely chopped
  • ½ cup plain, non-fat Greek yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 2 teaspoons fresh dill
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • ½ cup extra virgin olive oil

Instructions

  1. Toss all of the salad ingredients together, set aside and prepare the dressing.
  2. To prepare the dressing, mix all of the ingredients together with a whisk or in a blender until smooth and creamy.
  3. Toss the dressing with the salad and served chilled.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 heaping cups + 2 tablespoons dressing)

Calories: 228

Calories from fat: 164

Fat: 19g

Saturated Fat: 6g

Cholesterol: 5mg

Sodium: 629mg

Carbohydrates: 11g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 5g

Protein: 5g

SmartPoints: 7

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

