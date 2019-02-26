What if we told you we had a recipe for a chocolatey zucchini bread that is easy to make, delicious, and won’t hurt your waistline? Our Skinny Dark Chocolate Zucchini Bread is so yummy, no one will even suspect that it’s actually good for you! The healthy changes to this standard recipe make it a more healthful choice, without compromising any of the taste!
Recipe: Skinny Dark Chocolate Zucchini Bread
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 30-40 minutes
Yield: 16 servings
Serving size: 1 slice
Ingredients
- 1¼ cup white whole wheat flour
- 1¼ cup all purpose flour
- ¾ cup baking cocoa
- ¼ cup sugar
- 1¼ teaspoon baking soda
- 1¼ teaspoon cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- 3 eggs
- 2 cups grated zucchini
- 1 cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt
- ⅔ cup unsweetened applesauce
- 1½ tablespoons vanilla
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 325°F and grease two 8-inch loaf pans with nonstick cooking spray.
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk together all of the dry ingredients.
- In another medium mixing bowl, whisk the eggs, and then add the zucchini, yogurt, applesauce, and vanilla. Stir to combine.
- Stir the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients, and stir until just combined, being careful not to overmix.
- Evenly pour the batter between the two prepared loaf pans and bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 30-40 minutes.
- Allow the loaves to cool on a cooling rack for 10 minutes before flipping the bread out of the pan. Let the bread cool completely before slicing. Dust with optional powdered sugar as desired.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1 slice):
Calories: 114
Calories from fat: 14
Fat: 2g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 33mg
Sodium: 211mg
Carbohydrates: 22g
Fiber: 3g
Sugar: 5g
Protein: 5g
WWP+: 3
SmartPoints: 4
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.