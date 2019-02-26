What if we told you we had a recipe for a chocolatey zucchini bread that is easy to make, delicious, and won’t hurt your waistline? Our Skinny Dark Chocolate Zucchini Bread is so yummy, no one will even suspect that it’s actually good for you! The healthy changes to this standard recipe make it a more healthful choice, without compromising any of the taste!

Recipe: Skinny Dark Chocolate Zucchini Bread

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30-40 minutes

Yield: 16 servings

Serving size: 1 slice

Ingredients

1¼ cup white whole wheat flour

1¼ cup all purpose flour

¾ cup baking cocoa

¼ cup sugar

1¼ teaspoon baking soda

1¼ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking powder

3 eggs

2 cups grated zucchini

1 cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

⅔ cup unsweetened applesauce

1½ tablespoons vanilla

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 325°F and grease two 8-inch loaf pans with nonstick cooking spray. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together all of the dry ingredients. In another medium mixing bowl, whisk the eggs, and then add the zucchini, yogurt, applesauce, and vanilla. Stir to combine. Stir the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients, and stir until just combined, being careful not to overmix. Evenly pour the batter between the two prepared loaf pans and bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 30-40 minutes. Allow the loaves to cool on a cooling rack for 10 minutes before flipping the bread out of the pan. Let the bread cool completely before slicing. Dust with optional powdered sugar as desired.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 slice):

Calories: 114

Calories from fat: 14

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 33mg

Sodium: 211mg

Carbohydrates: 22g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 5g

Protein: 5g

WWP+: 3

SmartPoints: 4

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.